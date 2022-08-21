￼Charlton wins bronze in women’s 100m hurdles

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama ‑ Devynne Charlton continued what has been a fantastic season for her, on Saturday, winning a bronze medal in the women’s 100 meters (m) hurdles, at the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Already with a pair of medals at major meets this year, the World Indoor Championships and the Commonwealth Games, Charlton showed that she is indeed a global force in the sprint hurdles.

She ran 12.71 seconds on Saturday, finishing third behind American Alaysha Johnson and Jamaican Megan Tapper.

Johnson won in 12.62 seconds, Tapper finished second in 12.68 seconds and Charlton claimed the bronze.

“I felt pretty good out there,” said Charlton. “I felt like the first half of my race was better execution. I clipped a hurdle down the line and that threw me off a bit, but overall, I’m satisfied. I was proud of myself for staying on my feet and fighting through the line.”

For Charlton, it’s been arguably her best season, setting the national record twice in the women’s 100m hurdles, winning a silver in the women’s 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, duplicating that feat in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and now claiming bronze at the NACAC Track and Field Championships here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“It’s always good to win a medal. As much as I wanted to be on the top of the podium, I’m thankful for what I was able to accomplish,” said Charlton. “It was a very tough field. All of these girls are near the top in the hurdles and when you compete against them, you have to bring your ‘A’ game to the track. On days like this, it could be anyone’s race – it just comes down who has the better day.”

On top of her accomplishments this year, the season is not over yet as she has a couple more Diamond League races and another meet in Europe to go before she wraps it up.

