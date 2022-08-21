￼Sands hospitalized after suffering from dehydration

Bahamian president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Mike Sands gave those in attendance a brief scare on Friday, suffering from severe dehydration at the staging of the fourth area championships on Friday night at the Grand Bahama (GB) Sports Complex here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Sands said it was around 8 p.m., shortly following his remarks at the opening ceremony, when he started experiencing dizziness and light-headedness.

Showing signs from a heat stroke, the 69-year-old local legend was admitted to the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, where he was kept overnight for observation. When contacted on Saturday, Sands said he had already received five doses of IV (Intravenous) drips for dehydration to replenish lost fluids and nutrients. He said he is feeling much better and it is his hope that he would recover fully, at least in time for the closing ceremony of the 4th Anita Doherty NACAC Track and Field Championships on Sunday. Up until Saturday evening, he was still under observation at the hospital.

“Obviously, if the doctors advise otherwise, I would have to remain here in hospital for another night or two, but I certainly would want to be trackside for the conclusion of the championships,” said Sands on Saturday. “It’s unfortunate that this is my first NACAC Championships as president, and I am not there to honor and witness the occasion. Certainly I would want to be there, especially with it being at home here in The Bahamas. I’m feeling okay now, but I still have to listen to the advice of the medical professionals. I just want to thank my track and field family, and my family and friends in general for their prayers and support.”

Sands was elected president of NACAC in the summer of 2019, one year after the third staging of the NACAC Championships in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, under the leadership of former president Victor Lopez of Puerto Rico. In winning the presidency, Sands joined a short list of Bahamians who have presided over regional sports bodies, including but not limited to Dr. Bernard J. Nottage, Frederick Sturrup and Algernon Cargill.

Sands said it’s so ironic that he would have experienced dehydration because he was just talking to The Bahamas’ leading women’s hurdler Devynne Charlton about the importance of staying hydrated and replenishing herself after practices.

Temperature at the GB Sports Complex on Friday exceeded 90 degrees-plus at one point, and the intense heat and humidity certainly took its toll on the athletes.

It was reported that Anthonique Strachan suffered a mild case of dehydration on Friday as well after being out by the complex all day, and that some of the athletes experienced difficulty in their workouts and during competition. Some of the athletes worked out with ice vests covering their chests.

Team Bahamas Assistant Coach Tito Moss said in a voice note that the scorching heat was anticipated, and as a team, they came prepared.

“There are cases and cases of water and gatorade at the track and they are available for all athletes. Team Bahamas has everything in place to ensure that the athletes are well hydrated,” said Moss. “In the case of Anthonique, when we finished our shake-out, she would have chosen to remain at the track and work out with her personal coach. The situation with her was encountered because of how hot it was, but I could say that Team Bahamas is well supplied with water and gatorade for the athletes and coaches. Furthermore, the LOC (local organizing committee) has cases and cases of water, gatorade and ice available for all of the participants. I can speak with authority on that.”

All of the Bahamian athletes who commented on the weather on Friday said they are dealing with the heat as best as they can, trying to stay hydrated.