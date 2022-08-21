￼Thomas wins bronze in the high jump

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama ‑ Maintaining a high level of consistency for well over a decade now, Bahamian Donald Thomas continues to excel in athletics, winning a bronze medal for The Bahamas at the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

For Thomas, Grand Bahama is home and there is no way he was going to leave empty handed. The former world champion soared 2.25 meters (m) – 7′ 4-1/2″ – in the men’s high jump final on Saturday, matching a season’s best clearance and misssing out on the gold on a countback only.

All three medalists cleared the same height.

Luis Enrique Zayas, of Cuba, and Django Lovett, of Canada, tied for the gold. Both went over 2.25m on their first attempts.

Thomas knocked down the bar twice at 2.16m (7′ 1″), once at 2.19m (7′ 2-1/4″) and twice more at 2.22m (7′ 3-1/4″) and 2.25m (7′ 4-1/2″). Each time he responded when he needed to, to move on in the competition. The 2.28m (7′ 5-3/4″) mark proved to be the Achilles heel for all three jumpers.

The other Bahamian in the men’s high jump final on Saturday, Shaun Miller Jr., cleared 2.19m and finished sixth.

“This is home so I wanted to come out and represent the Bahamian people to the best of my ability. I fell a l’il short of the gold medal, but I’ll take it,” said Thomas, who that added he was bothered by inflammation in his knee leading up to the competition, but there was no way he was not going to jump and represent his country in his hometown of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“At the beginning, I didn’t really think I was going to be able to jump. The doctor recommended that I didn’t jump but I couldn’t let my people down,” said Thomas. “The crowd was amazing. When I heard the crowd making all that noise, I didn’t even feel the pain anymore. I just was saying ‘let’s go – I got to do it, and that’s what it was.”

The Bahamian high jump specialist said he is shutting down his season and will re-focus his energy toward 2023. At 38,the Bahamian multi national champion has no intention of slowing down. He said it’s been a trying season, dealing with injuries, but he’s grateful that he is still able to compete among the world’s best high jumpers on the world’s biggest stages.

“It was an up and down season. I had a lot of injuries, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Hopefully, next year is better and I could compete at a higher level,” he said.

Despite reaching an age when most athletes wind down their careers, or would have already retired, Thomas said as long as he has the drive and passion to compete, he will continue to do so.

Next year is another world championships year with the 19th version of the World Athletics Championships set for August 19-27, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

No 15 years removed from a world title, Thomas said the goal is to once again compete at that level and represent The Bahamas one again.