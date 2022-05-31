1.3 million tourists so far this year

So far this year, The Bahamas has welcomed more than 1.3 million tourists through its major ports, a 93 percent reversal from the contraction in visitor numbers recorded during the same period in 2021, The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed yesterday.

In March alone, there were 623,102 visitors, which represents 73.2 percent of what was recorded during 2019, an historic year for tourism arrivals.

Official data from the Ministry of Tourism reveals that 147,616 of the visitors in March arrived by air, while 475,486 arrived by sea.

“Disaggregated by major markets, total arrivals to New Providence amounted to 304,506 in March, from 39,093 in the comparative period of 2021. Underlying this outturn, the air and sea segments both rose to 112,719 and 191,787 visitors, respectively. Similarly, foreign arrivals to Grand Bahama advanced to 27,932 vis-à-vis 1,973 in the preceding year, as air and sea arrivals measured 3,458 and 24,474, respectively. Further, traffic to the Family Islands resumed at 290,664, compared to just 21,699 in the prior year, attributed to gains in the air and sea components, to 31,439 and 259,225, respectively,” the Central Bank’s Monthly Economic and Financial Developments report for April reveals.

“On a year-to-date basis, the destination recovered to 1,346,624 arrivals, vis-à-vis 115,894 in the comparative 2021 period, a reversal from a 93.2 percent contraction recorded in the preceding year. Supporting this outcome, air visitors increased more than threefold to 321,328 passengers, contrasting with the 70.4 percent falloff recorded a year earlier, with all major markets improved during the review period. Likewise, sea arrivals recovered to 1,025,296 visitors, following a 99 percent reduction in 2021.”

That momentum continued into April, with the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) reporting 125,061 departures from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) during the month.

“Specifically, US departures amounted to 106,773 vis-à-vis 45,995 a year earlier, while non-US departures advanced to 18,288 from 1,337 in the preceding year. On a year-to-date basis, total outbound traffic more than tripled to 400,147 from 119,018 passengers in the previous year; a recovery from the 67.9 percent decline a year earlier. Reflective of this outturn, US departures rose to 342,205, a turnaround from the 63.8 percent contraction in 2021. Similarly, non-US departures advanced to 57,942, a switch from an 89.2 percent falloff during the same period of last year,” states the Central Bank report.

“In the short-term vacation rental market, data provided by AirDNA showed ongoing gains during the month of April. Specifically, total room nights sold firmed to 145,137 from 114,718 in the corresponding 2021 period. Contributing to this outcome, occupancy rates for both entire place and hotel comparable listings increased, to 61 percent and 55.6 percent, respectively, from 54.5 percent and 47.7 percent in the comparative period last year. … Price indicators revealed that year-over-year, the average daily room rate (ADR) for hotel comparable listings moved higher by 13.8 percent to $196.22 and for entire place listings, by 6.9 percent to $514.52.”

While giving an optimistic outlook for continued economic recovery for the rest of 2022, the Central Bank warned that rising oil prices and counter-inflation measures in The Bahamas’ source markets for tourism could hamper the momentum gained so far in the coming months.