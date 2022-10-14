$1 million in grant funding for food sustainability projects oversubscribed

An oversubscription of Bahamians have applied to snatched up $1 million in sustainable food growth grants provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs and administered by the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), a statement on the matter revealed.

According to that statement, more than 126 people applied for the grants, which incentivize farmers, fishers and agribusiness practitioners to develop methods for sustainable food production.

Each applicant is able to access up to $50,000 to get their

sustainable business off the ground, or to expand their existing business.

The grant may be used to purchase land, construction services, renovation equipment, furniture, vehicles, boats, supplies and much more,” the statement said.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said in the statement that he is “thrilled” with the response from those in the sector.

“We are turning a corner towards progress for food production in our country,” he said.

“With so many applicants interested in receiving the grant, we are looking forward to seeing more food production businesses flourish and the creation of numerous jobs. I am excited to see what new products and services will come from successful applicants.”

The government has made tackling food insecurity in the country a high priority.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in her opening speech at the IMF’s Annual Meetings press conference yesterday said there needs to be “stronger efforts to confront food insecurity”.

The statement explained that the successful grant applicants will have to undergo training in food security, emerging trends, post-harvest management, financial reporting and exporting.

SBDC’s Interim Executive Director Samantha Rolle said in the statement that she was not surprised at the amount of applicants who responded for the grants.

“There is an overwhelming interest in the agribusiness industry, as business owners have recognized the integral role sustainability plays in food production,” she said.

“I strongly believe that we also need to take into consideration the various stages of the food value chain (processing and packaging, transport and logistics, retail and food service) as these businesses will breed increased production, market accessibility and higher incomes.

“We are hopeful that there will be additional funding opportunities and program interventions in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Islands Affairs to continuously aid the growth of our agribusiness sector and support our entrepreneurs in this industry.”