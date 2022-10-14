Business

$1 million in grant funding for food sustainability projects oversubscribed

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email October 14, 2022
199 2 minute read
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Clay Sweeting.

An oversubscription of Bahamians have applied to snatched up $1 million in sustainable food growth grants provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs and administered by the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), a statement on the matter revealed.

According to that statement, more than 126 people applied for the grants, which incentivize farmers, fishers and agribusiness practitioners to develop methods for sustainable food production.

Each applicant is able to access up to $50,000 to get their 

sustainable business off the ground, or to expand their existing business.

The grant may be used to purchase land, construction services, renovation equipment, furniture, vehicles, boats, supplies and much more,” the statement said.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said in the statement that he is “thrilled” with the response from those in the sector.

“We are turning a corner towards progress for food production in our country,” he said.

“With so many applicants interested in receiving the grant, we are looking forward to seeing more food production businesses flourish and the creation of numerous jobs. I am excited to see what new products and services will come from successful applicants.”

The government has made tackling food insecurity in the country a high priority. 

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in her opening speech at the IMF’s Annual Meetings press conference yesterday said there needs to be “stronger efforts to confront food insecurity”.

The statement explained that the successful grant applicants will have to undergo training in food security, emerging trends, post-harvest management, financial reporting and exporting.

SBDC’s Interim Executive Director Samantha Rolle said in the statement that she was not surprised at the amount of applicants who responded for the grants.

“There is an overwhelming interest in the agribusiness industry, as business owners have recognized the integral role sustainability plays in food production,” she said.

“I strongly believe that we also need to take into consideration the various stages of the food value chain (processing and packaging, transport and logistics, retail and food service) as these businesses will breed increased production, market accessibility and higher incomes.

“We are hopeful that there will be additional funding opportunities and program interventions in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Islands Affairs to continuously aid the growth of our agribusiness sector and support our entrepreneurs in this industry.”

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email October 14, 2022
199 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of UN official: The Bahamas’ renewables goal ‘a bit low’, but commendable

UN official: The Bahamas’ renewables goal ‘a bit low’, but commendable

October 14, 2022
Photo of Thompson wants govt to double youth economic empowerment funding

Thompson wants govt to double youth economic empowerment funding

October 14, 2022

US Embassy officials tout upcoming conference for creating linkages with US firms

October 14, 2022
Photo of BHTA President: Wage increase must come with sector reforms

BHTA President: Wage increase must come with sector reforms

October 13, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker