10 vie for Miss Bahamas Universe

With new rule changes to the Miss Universe pageant which allows married women and mothers to contest for the 72nd title, 10 women are vying for the Miss Bahamas Universe (MBU) crown.

Previous rules stated that contestants may not be married or pregnant and were required to remain single throughout their reign.

The age bracket for the pageant, for women between the ages of 18 and 28 will remain the same.

In the fray for the coveted title will be Patranique Lamb, Miss Paradise Island; Taja Hudson, Miss Cat Island; Robyn Rahming, Miss Exuma; Beyonce Forbes, Miss Grand Bahama; Randeika Foulkes-Cartwright, Miss New Providence; Iheoma Nwankwo, Miss Abaco; Lakeisa Saunders, Miss Rum Cay; Melissa Ingraham, Miss Long Island; Danielle Dean, Miss Acklins; and Andria Gardiner, Miss Eleuthera.

And they are going after the title in a milestone year, as The Bahamas celebrates its 50th Independence.

With that in mind, the pageant has fallen in line with the festivities with the theme “The Jubilee” with the winner crowned on Sunday, July 2 at the Atlantis.

Anthony Smith, Miss Bahamas Universe Organization president and national director said this year’s production will be a “love letter to The Bahamas.”

“We are five decades young and have accomplished so much as a people but there is so much more to do as a country … notwithstanding the work and the ongoing national development, gratitude should always be our watchword,” he said.

“Whichever amazing woman is crowned as the winner for this year’s pageant, she will be our Miss Bahamas Universe jubilee ambassador … representing The Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary of Independence and 50-plus years of Bahamian pageantry.”

Cyprianna Munnings-McWeeney, the 1972 Miss Bahamas pageant first runner-up, who was later given the title, after the original winner left the country, and which paved the way for Munnings to hold the title in an independent Bahamas, was named patron for the pageant by the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization.

“We celebrate her honoring the role handed to her, and even more so, we celebrate her requesting to stay at home in anticipation of the impending 1973 independence celebration and festivities in her capacity as the reigning Miss Bahamas,” said Smith. “Miss Munnings chose to forgo attending the Miss Universe Pageant 1973, held in Greece that year.”

Throughout the pageant season, Smith said the MBUO will highlight Munnings-McWeeney as well as more of the nation’s past titleholders who have excelled during their participation at the Miss Universe competition.

In preparation for the finale, the women will participate in a 10-week empowerment program and have had modeling, communication and public speaking sessions, dance rehearsal, media training and dinning etiquette conducted by the British School of Excellence. Contestants have completed their official glamour photo shoot at the Ocean West Resort, and worshiped at Life Changes Ministry.

MBUO will host a meet the contestants’ event at Rosewood Baha Mar on Saturday, June 10 at 8pm.

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will crown the 72nd Miss Universe when the pageant is held in El Salvador, late 2023. The last time the country hosted the pageant was in 1975. The last time the event was held in Latin America was 2011.