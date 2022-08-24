111 Haitian migrants apprehended 

One hundred and eleven undocumented migrants were apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in the area of Guinchos Cay, southwest of Andros, the RBDF said yesterday.

The group includes 92 men, 14 women and five children.

The RBDF transported the migrants to New Providence yesterday morning and turned them over to the Department of Immigration for processing.

Authorities repatriated 130 Haitians to their homeland last week. That group included some individuals who were aboard a vessel that capsized off New Providence last month.

Minister of Immigration Keith Bell said several of them, who will be needed as witnesses, remain in detention.

Forty-five people were onboard a 33-foot twin-engine vessel when it capsized four to five nautical miles from the entrance of Nassau Harbour shortly after 1 a.m. on July 24. Seventeen Haitians were killed.

Twenty-five people, including two Bahamian men, were among the survivors.

Days after the incident, four men were charged with 18 counts of manslaughter in connection with the tragedy. The 18th count was for manslaughter of an unborn child because one of the 17 victims was pregnant.

Haiti remains mired in turmoil more than a year after the unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Speaking yesterday of the latest apprehensions, Bell said, “You would note that this goes in waves; every four, five years you have a significant increase in the number of irregular migrants and you all will appreciate what is going on with several of the countries in the Caribbean, particularly in Haiti where there’s political unrest and economic instability.

“Certainly, Cuba is being impacted by the Ukrainian war in terms of them being able to access goods; and so, therefore, we’ve seen a significant increase in irregular migrants from Cuba and from Haiti.

“The good thing is our law enforcement agencies along with the US Coast Guard, they’re doing a marvelous job in terms of intercepting them and ensuring that we detain them and, of course, repatriating as quickly as we can.”

Bell said that from all indications, the human smuggling operations will intensify.

“There are a number of issues and challenges that are being faced by all of our Caribbean islands and certainly The Bahamas, as I’ve emphasized over and repeatedly,” he said.

“We have to ensure that we protect our interests, our people and future generations and so, whatever we need to do as a government [will be done].”

RBDF Commodore Raymond King said recently the defense force has seen a significant increase in irregular migration primarily from Haiti and Cuba in comparison to the past two years.

According to figures provided by authorities, 39 vessels were intercepted in 2021 compared to 15 in 2020 and six in 2019.

The RBDF apprehended 1,644 migrants in 2021, 249 in 2020 and 342 in 2019.

King said earlier this month that 2,250 migrants – the majority of whom were Haitian – were apprehended in Bahamian waters so far this year.

“We are seeking to intercept those vessels as far in the southern Bahamas as possible,” he said.

“We are using all of our technology, all of our regional partnerships, a lot of national resources to determine who is in our maritime domain. We are using our vessels at sea along with the police marine unit working closely with the United States Coast Guard vessels.”