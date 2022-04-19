News

1,254 pounds of marijuana seized in Abaco



Three men were arrested in Cooper’s Town, Abaco, in connection with the seizure of 1,254 pounds of marijuana, police said.

The marijuana, which was seized on Sunday afternoon, has an estimated street value of $1,254,000, according to Superintendent of Police Audley Peters.

Peters said the suspects are 54, 34 and 31.

According to police, sometime around 3 p.m., acting on information, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit in a joint operation with OPBAT, the US Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Customs and Border Protection and the police marine support unit executed a search warrant on a residence.

Officers discovered 26 crocus sacks during the search.

The men are expected to be formally arraigned “following a thorough investigation”.

