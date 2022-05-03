Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday a decline in murders in April when compared to March was a result of police efforts to reduce crime.

Following a murder on New Providence yesterday morning, the toll for the year stands at 52.

Twenty-two murders were recorded in The Bahamas in March — one of the bloodiest months on record.

Fernander reported that 13 murders took place in April — a notable decline.

“You can see a reduction to compare with March and April,” he said.

“… We can view the results that we are getting with getting these firearms off the streets.

“We are not only finding them, but we are arresting people with the weapons and we are foiling some of these murders.”

During a press conference yesterday morning, Fernander said police recovered 13 weapons and assorted ammunition in the last week and 14 individuals were in custody for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Five people who were recently taken into custody are believed to be responsible for some murders and attempted murders.

Fernander said that early Saturday morning, officers were alerted to “prowlers” at a residential property in eastern New Providence.

Police who responded saw four people armed with high-powered rifles and pistols run away from the yard and into a small vehicle.

“The individuals fired a number of shots from their vehicle from the back windshield which caused damage to that police vehicle,” Fernander said.

“The [suspects’] vehicle crashed. Officers pursued the young men and they were able to get away.”

Fernander said police saturated the area, and about 10 minutes later, officers saw occupants of another vehicle acting suspiciously.

“There was a female driving the vehicle and a male sitting in the front passenger seat,” he said.

“Officers pulled it over, made a search of that vehicle and found the men in the back trunk of that vehicle. And they were armed with a rifle and also a pistol.”

Fernander held up one of the weapons as he emphasized how it had been altered to become more deadly.

“This is another weapon, a handgun, with an extension,” he said.

“This is an automatic piece that was added to this weapon and also the drum for extra rounds.

“… Usually, a weapon like this, a pistol, it’s 15 rounds. But this is an extension of a clip … that holds a total of 50 rounds. This was found along with a high-powered rifle in that vehicle.”

Fernander said five men and a woman were arrested.

“We believe we foiled a murder and I believe they were prowling,” he said.

“… We suspect based on our intel that they were trying to break into a home, looking for an individual for whatever reason, but, at this present time, we are also questioning all of them for a total of four recent murders and four shootings, attempted murders.

“Based on the evidence we have collected, we feel good that these individuals may be responsible for these matters.”