15 graduate The Phlebotomy Mastery Institute

The first cohort of graduates from The Phlebotomy Mastery Institute were challenged to serve with love, compassion, warmth, kindness, humility and confidentiality by Senate President J. Lashell Adderley.

“Choose your associates and friends carefully, be courageous, trusting your intuition, and dream big and persevere,” were Adderley’s words to the 15 graduates who took a five-month training in acquiring phlebotomy, basic ECG, basic life support, basic medical coding and billing, glucose and blood pressure monitoring skills and CPR certification from the American Heart Association.

The graduates received clinical rotation at The Bahamas Medical Laboratory and Oncology Consultants.

The ceremony was held under the theme, “Perceive, Believe, Achieve” on December 11.

The J. Lashell Adderley Valedictorian Award was awareded to Petralee Roker-Kelley, Tennay Poitier and Adrianna Sturrup-Knowles.

The salutatorian awards were presented to Angelaine Pickstock and Anell Walkes. Leadership awards went to Jarawdo Brown and Sade Smith.

The Top Performer awards went to Angelaine Pickstock and Anell Walkes.

Of the graduates, Pickstock made history as the first student to pass the American Medical Technologist Certification Examination (AMT) from the institute.

Sturrup-Knowles also passed the AMT examination.

D’Ann Walker (Abaco), Janae Brown, Jarawdo Brown and Kyndace McKenzie also joined the rank of registered phlebotomists.

The Phlebotomy Mastery Institute, founded by Dillette Brown-Miller, CEO and lecturer, and Dellareese Woodside, administrator, which launched in April 2022, “exists to train and release compassionate, competent, and efficient medical professionals to elevate the standard of healthcare globally,” according to the institute’s website. And to be the medical institution of choice for phlebotomy training in the Caribbean.

Brown-Miller, the visionary, whose medical technology career spans over three decades and encompasses over a decade of phlebotomy instruction, said she came to appreciate the need for more proficient, well-rounded and qualified medical professionals and opened the institute.