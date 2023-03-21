$15 million solar farm on the way

Lucayas Solar Power’s (LSP) $15 million solar farm, which will be constructed on two sites on Grand Bahama within the next 10 months, will be the first of its kind in The Bahamas.

Principals of the projects signed the licensing and power purchase agreement (PPA) on Thursday with Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), then broke ground for the project Friday morning at the Fairfield site, off Settlers Way.

The Fairfield and Devon locations together are just over 30 acres and will generate 9.5 megawatts of energy, according to officials.

“This project is the first of its kind for the nation,” GBPA President Ian Rolle said.

“It is supported by a pioneering regulatory framework created in 2012, which, when introduced, was another first of its kind for the region.

“Not only does this project reduce our carbon footprint and heavy reliance on fuel for power generation, but you will also be pleased to learn that it breaks new ground in gender equality.”

The company, which has a 65 percent Bahamian controlling investment, boasts that 70 percent of its installation is by female engineers.

“More importantly, it is a small and essential step in the direction of generating cleaner, more affordable and sustainable electricity for our island citizens,” Rolle said.

“And so, we celebrate not only the establishment of a renewable energy sector in Freeport, but we also celebrate the confidence of investors and collaboration between partners who have made it all possible.”

LSP is expected to be the start of the island’s renewable energy transformation, as the first utility-scale solar farm operation in the country.

“I think this is something Grand Bahama needed,” said LSP President Jorge Marquez.

“Hopefully, this will move more investors to come to the island because of this venture.”

Marquez explained that during the construction phase, the project will provide employment for 80 Bahamians.

After the construction, he said, they will hire about four people.

“This type of facility does not require intensive manpower to operate and maintain,” Marquez explained.

“We think two on the field and two in administrating … for operation and maintenance of the project.”

The project, which is being financed through Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Invest, is not only a pioneer project but also an important contributor to the agenda of climate change and the reduction of fuel costs to The Bahamas, said IDB Country Representative Daniela Carrera-Marquis.

“If you look at the project, it contains four of the UN’s sustainable policies,” Marquis said.

“It contributes to SDG7 (Sustainable Development Goal 7), which is affordable and clean energy; to SDG8, which is decent work and economic growth industry; SDG9, which industry, innovation and resilient infrastructure and SDG13, which is taking action to combat climate action and its impacts.”

Carerra-Marquis said the project is critical from an economic, social and renewable energy point of view.

“It is an opportunity to bring renewable energy, but also to bring to the forefront the importance of gender inclusion in a project like this,” she said.

Chief Operating Officer of Emera Caribbean and President of GBPC Dave McGregor described LSP’s introduction to the community as “historic”.

“It has been a long, winding road, and you beat GBPC to being the first solar project on the island,” McGregor said.

He explained that it took so long for the project to come to fruition because the GBPC wanted to get well-priced electricity.

“That is not always the case across the Caribbean, but I am proud to say the cost of electricity we procured from this project over the next 25 years is being procured at a very competitive price,” McGregor said.

“So, that will help ensure price stability for customers, not necessarily reduction,” he said.

McGregor noted that two projects, totaling 9.5 megawatts together, will really begin the renewable transformation of Grand Bahama Island.

“What the solar plant will do is allow us to spend less in fuel, but we do have to pay Lucayas Solar for their energy. So, you will see that stability as soon as the plant is switched on in a few months,” he said.

“As more and more firms come on, it allows us to focus on the poles and wires and distribution side, and allows others the opportunity to fulfill the generation side.

“Together, that will provide about six percent of energy usage. So, I am really looking forward to welcoming that resilient, clean energy onto our system.”

GBPA Vice Chairman Sarah St. George commended all stakeholders involved in bringing the project to fruition and blazing the trail in beginning the transformation to renewable energy on Grand Bahama.

“As we know, The Bahamas has a bold green mandate to move towards 30 percent renewable energy generation by 2030,” St. George said. “We are currently on a path to 22 MW of solar energy out of an overall 90 MW.”

She noted that at the agreement signing, McGregor disclosed a self-evident truth: “We are using our foreign exchange to buy fuel from overseas. Moreover, storms and hurricanes can interrupt shipping and supplies.”

St. George said that with LSP, Grand Bahama can look forward to resilient, clean energy and the start of getting off the expensive foreign oil.

“Before our regulatory framework, fuel charges used to fluctuate up and down monthly causing budget problems for everyone but particularly our industrial and commercial customers,” she said.

“The framework stabilized the fuel charge, together with a strong hedging program. This solar project equates to an equivalent fuel charge under 10c p/kWh, consistent with the current fossil fuel charge, and further mitigating against volatile fuel prices. So, it ticks all the boxes.

“LSP and the IDB made this project unique in that it has formed the basis of a new model for solar farm PPAs in hurricane regions, enshrined at the Rocky Mountain Institute which sets industry standard guidelines.

“These successful solar PPAs underline the positive role of the best practices framework in providing cost-effective, reliable, modern power on the island.”