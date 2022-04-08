News

15 new COVID cases; one new death

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 15 new COVID cases and one new COVID death.

The latest results reflect tests conducted on April 6.

Thirteen of the new cases were reported on New Providence with one new case on Grand Bahama and the other on Exuma.

The latest death, a 46-year-old man from Grand Bahama, occurred on March 20, the ministry said. It pushed the total number of COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic to 789. More than 180 deaths are listed as non-COVID and 35 deaths are under investigation.

More than 33,000 COVID cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in The Bahamas in March 2020.

