1,500 show up for job fair

More than 1,500 people showed up to a job fair organized by the Department of Labour on Saturday, Director of Labour Robert Farquharson said yesterday.

“The job fair went extremely well,” Farquharson said.

“We are very, very pleased with the turnout. We would have processed in excess of 1,500 job seekers yesterday. We had 45 employers on the site. In addition to the employers, we had BTVI (Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute), NTA (National Training Agency), CyberTech and the National Maritime Academy.

“We had scores and scores of persons who were hired on the job site yesterday.”

Farquharson said some employers indicated that they would hire job seekers from the fair once the necessary background checks were completed.

He said they indicated that they will hire “a significant amount” of people.

“We had a lot of success stories,” Farquharson said.

“Somebody came to the job fair yesterday with all of their police records and their résumé. They actually reported to work yesterday. The employer told them, ‘Come back and go to the job site at two o’clock.’

“So, we had a number of those success stories.

“We have another success story where an employer wasn’t even expected to be there. They telephoned me earlier that morning and advised that they wanted to hire two or three people for their auto repair business. They came on site and identified five persons and hired them yesterday.”

Farquharson was unable to provide an estimate for how many people were hired during the event.

He said many of the job seekers were young and estimated that the average age was early to mid-20s.

“A significant amount of young men were on the site,” Farquharson said.

He said yesterday that a Labour Force Survey will be conducted in January.

The survey, which is usually conducted in May and December of each year, has not been conducted since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The December 2019 survey, which was only conducted on New Providence, placed unemployment at 10.7 percent. The last national survey was conducted in May 2019 and placed the unemployment rate at 9.5.

However, as the tourism industry, and much of the economy, came to a standstill as a result of the pandemic, unemployment numbers swiftly rose in 2020.

Some government officials estimated in 2020 that roughly 40 percent of Bahamians were unemployed.

However, NIB’s latest actuarial report estimated a 25.4 percent unemployment rate in 2020 and a 20.3 percent unemployment rate in 2021.

The unemployment rate for 2022 is estimated at 18 percent.