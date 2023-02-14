16 GB women in science honored

Grand Bahamian women in the fields of chemistry, dentistry, environment, education, medicine, meteorology and nursing were recognized for their achievements in a ceremony Friday at the Pelican Bay Resort, the highlight of a symposium hosted by the Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee (KGBCC) of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and ALIV in observance of the United Nations’ 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Female students from seven private and public high schools on the island were a part of the event, something that Nakira Wilchcombe, vice president of Building and Development Services at the GBPA, believes is essential to encourage young women to explore opportunities in the fields of science and technology.

“This event is a result of a partnership with ALIV and the Keep Grand Bahama Clean initiative of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to highlight local woman in our society who have worked and excelled in the various fields of science,” Wilchcombe said.

“Recognizing that woman play such an important role in science in our society, we were pleased to bring these women together with young ladies from our high schools in one setting, so that the students could be inspired by the honorees to pursue their quest in the science arena.”

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is an annual observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to promote the full and equal access and participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

In April 2022, the GBPA launched its STEM pilot program in Bishop Michael Eldon School and Sunland Baptist to expose girls to some of the disciplines and career opportunities associated with the science-related fields.

“At ALIV, we believe in meaningful engagement, we believe in community and we wanted to partner with the organization that started the STEM program,” said ALIV’s Strategic Partnership Coordinator Jecholiah Braynen.

“So, not only do we get to honor the women [who] are well deserving, but we also get the opportunity to show our young females what they can achieve, even in science related careers, when they work hard and focus.”

The honorees were Dr. Catherine Adderley – dentistry, Grand Bahama Health Services; LaKeisha Anderson – marine and environmental science, Bahamas National Trust (BNT); Samantha Colton – radiography, Rand Memorial Hospital; Dr. Pamela Etuk – medicine, physician – Lucayan Medical Centre; Barthamae McPhee-Duncanson, environmental health, retired; Shayvonne Moxey-Bonamy – meteorology, Department of Meteorology; Gia Minns – science educator, Jack Hayward High School and Nikita Mullings – environmental science, CEO – Grand Bahama Power Company.

Other honorees were Letitia Parker – chemistry, biology and sustainable development, Buckeye Bahamas Hub (formerly BORCO); Dr. Charlene Reid-Morris – dentistry, Easy Dental; Dr. Shamel Rolle-Sands – nursing professor, University of The Bahamas; Bronwen Smith – science educator, St. Georges High School; Meritta Strachan – medical laboratory technology/science, retired (Rand Memorial Hospital); Annaleta Swann – science educator, retired (Ministry of Education); Dr, Chante Wildgoose – veterinarian, Freeport Veterinary Hospital and Gail Woon – environmental technology/aquaculture, Oceanographic Technology, EARTHCARE.

Minns stressed the value of the event for the students.

“I think today was really important for the students to see the different facets of science, more so than for me being honored,” she said.

Minnis said a background in science can lead to a career in many fields.

“Dentistry, engineering, aquaculture … There are so many areas and venues that science opens up,” she said.

“Science is not just for medicine, even though medicine is an important vocation in our country.

“We also need to have an expansion of people with science backgrounds in other areas. So, this is a great experience for the students.”

Science is a part of the Ministry of Education’s curriculum taught from grades 1 to 12.

While many students may shy away from science studies, Minns believes the key is for them not to be afraid of science or mathematics and find ways to become engaged in it.

She advised, “Parents can assist with promoting their child’s interest by purchasing tools and toys like Lego sets, chemistry sets and science kits. These help the youngsters with developing an engineering mindset, and fosters their creative, discovery and observation skills.”

Reid-Morris, owner and operator of Easy Dental Care, said not only was she thankful to be selected among the women honored, but was delighted to be a part of an event that could motivate girls at an early age.

“I think it is important for the girls to see persons [who] they can aspire to be [like] and [who] can mentor them,” she said.

“I think this is going to have a great impact … I have already seen a number of the girls [who] are interested in dentistry.

“I saw the passion from them, I saw the drive and determination to be successful and I think when we spark that little flame, it allows them to be great people and assets to the country.”

Charity Hyppolite, 15, a Grade 11 student at Grand Bahama Academy of Seventh Day Adventist, described the event as “awesome.”

The aspiring orthodontist said, “It’s really good to see people like me, females, in science making an impact and being an example for young ladies like myself. I really hope that next year this happens again. I loved it.”