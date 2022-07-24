News

17 die in suspected human smuggling operation

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email July 24, 2022
285 1 minute read
Officials remove the body of one of the victims of today’s boating tragedy. TORRELL GLINTON

Seventeen people, including an infant, died after the boat they were on capsized in rough seas off New Providence during a suspected human smuggling operation, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said today.

During an emergency press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis said 25 people were rescued, including two Bahamians. 

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said another eight to 15 people are believed to be missing. He said a search is still underway.

The prime minister said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that a twin-engine speed boat left a docking facility off West Bay Street around 1 a.m. with approximately 60 people on board.

“It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida.

“It is believed that the vessel capsized in rough seas. 

“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal matter as well as other rescue and recovery efforts.  

“However, I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of The Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email July 24, 2022
285 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Woman accepts plea deal in WSC case

Woman accepts plea deal in WSC case

July 22, 2022
Photo of BUT threatens industrial action 

BUT threatens industrial action 

July 22, 2022
Photo of DPM says there should be penalties after diesel leak in Exuma

DPM says there should be penalties after diesel leak in Exuma

July 22, 2022
Photo of Two men killed in separate incidents

Two men killed in separate incidents

July 22, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker