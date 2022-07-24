17 die in suspected human smuggling operation

Seventeen people, including an infant, died after the boat they were on capsized in rough seas off New Providence during a suspected human smuggling operation, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said today.

During an emergency press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis said 25 people were rescued, including two Bahamians.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said another eight to 15 people are believed to be missing. He said a search is still underway.

The prime minister said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that a twin-engine speed boat left a docking facility off West Bay Street around 1 a.m. with approximately 60 people on board.

“It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida.

“It is believed that the vessel capsized in rough seas.

“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal matter as well as other rescue and recovery efforts.

“However, I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of The Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.”