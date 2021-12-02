17 straight!

In a highly anticipated early season matchup, pitting the two best teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA), record-wise, against each other, Bahamian professional basketball player DeAndre Ayton dropped in team-highs of 24 points and 11 boards to power the Phoenix Suns (18-3) to a franchise record-tying 17th straight win. They got past the Golden State Warriors (18-3), 104-96, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night.

Playing in front of 17,071 spectators on their home floor, the Suns was able to tie their franchise record for consecutive wins, a record initially set between December 29, 2006 and January 28, 2007. The current win streak started a little over a month ago on October 30 with a 101-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s a vast improvement from when Ayton was drafted as the number one overall pick by the Suns back in 2018 – a season after they had won just 21 games. They went on to win just 19 games in Ayton’s first season in the league. The youth core of the team, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Ayton, are all a part of the Suns’ growth over the last four years.

During the streak, the Suns are ranked third in defensive rating and seventh in offensive rating. They snapped a 43-game streak of scoring 100 points or more for the Warriors and also snapped a seven-game win streak for the Warriors.

On Tuesday night, the Suns’ streak appeared to be in jeopardy when leading scorer Booker left the game with a hamstring injury at the 5:59 mark of the second quarter. The Warriors was up 48-43 at that point. Instead of imploding, the Suns stepped up its defense, including Ayton playing strong defense on Stephen Curry, the league’s second leading scorer.

Ayton finished the night shooting 11-for-19 from the field and 2-for-4 from the charity stripe. Six of his 11 rebounds were on the offensive glass and he added two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes on the floor.

“We have been in situations when a guy goes down and somebody is going to step up,” Ayton said. “That is just our team. We play as a team and somebody is always going to step up if somebody goes down.”

With a slim 79-78 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Suns knew it wasn’t secured with Curry in the game. To win the battle, the Suns had to prevent any Warriors scoring run, late in the game, and play tight defense on Curry, particularly in the fourth quarter.

The Suns held a slim 90-89 lead with just under seven minutes left in the game. Ayton extended that lead to 92-89, scoring his 21st and 22nd points of the night at the 5:40 mark of the fourth quarter. That shot sparked a 10-3 run that ended with 56.1 seconds left in the game. From there, the Warriors had no answer for the Suns as the latter remained re-hot, securing their 17th straight win.

Curry missed both of his shot attempts in the final period and finished with only one point in that quarter. He shot poorly for the entire game, going 4-for-21 from the field to finish with 12 points – tying his lowest point total of the season. Leading all scorers with 28 points was Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

Knowing the Warriors’ deficiency in the paint all season, Suns’ head coach Monty Williams started the game feeding Ayton in the post and it worked early on as Ayton established a low post presence and the Suns took an early lead.

Ayton finished the first quarter with nine points but the Warriors stormed back to take a 35-31 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors jumped out to a 48-39 lead with 7:06 left in the second quarter. However, the Suns went on a 14-2 run to go up 53-50 with 3:04 left in the first half. Ayton scored the final bucket of the first half, with 15 seconds remaining, to give his team a slim 56-54 lead heading into the intermission.

The Warriors had a whopping 22 turnovers in the game compared to just 12 for the Suns.

Part two of the season-long battle between these two Pacific Division teams is set for tomorrow at 10 p.m. at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Before that game, the Suns will look to set a new franchise record with an 18th straight win when they face the Detroit Pistons (4-17) on their home floor tonight. That game gets underway at 9 o’clock.