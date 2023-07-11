17 Sweetings Cay homes now finished

The final and possibly most difficult step in rehousing 17 families displaced by Hurricane Dorian on Sweetings Cay is now complete with the installation of new septic tanks by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA).

Speaking during the final inspection of the tanks, DRA Chairman Alex Storr explained that the families received aid from NGOs, such as the Grand Bahama Rotary Disaster Relief Committee, which allowed them to rebuild their homes, but faced major difficulties getting services.

“Sweetings Cay was a special challenge,” he said. “We had residents that were rebuilding that weren’t able to get electricity supply because they couldn’t get an occupancy certificate because of lack of proper septic systems that were damaged after the storm.”

Storr revealed that the installation cost $131,454 and took four weeks, but required a year of planning due to various procurement and logistical issues.

“We had to do research to determine what tanks would be suitable for the project,” he explained.

“We also had to look for contractors with means to navigate and transfer the tanks. It might have been as much as 17 trips to get those tanks over, all because of the weight and the shallowness of the channel.”

Storr added that they also had to dig wells known as soak-away systems.

“What it does is increase the amount of time before the septic tank has to be pumped, if it needs to be pumped at all,” he said.

“There are no septic services, so we had to find a solution that wouldn’t create more challenges further down the line.”

Storr commended Gold Rock Concrete for providing the tanks at a reduced price and Secure Vision Technologies for its expertise and craftsmanship.

Secure Vision Technologies was responsible for the transportation of equipment to the cay as well as installing the infrastructure for the new plumbing system.

Contractor Jason Hanna said the hard limestone and narrow water channels proved to be major challenges, but the company’s previous experiences with hurricane relief projects on Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Sweetings Cay provided the resolve to see the project through.

“The hardest part of the whole thing was getting the heavy equipment across because the channel is so shallow,” Hanna said.

“Bringing the drill truck across and the tanks – there was a lot of logistics that was placed into it.”

The company had to be mindful of the tides and create service roads to properly maneuver heavy machinery around the cay.

Hanna also emphasized that they made a point of hiring residents.

“We hired three people – one plumber and two laborers. The plumber also runs the water plant which was a big thumbs up to use him,” he said.

He said he’s proud of the installation work done and noted the residents of Sweetings Cay showed great support and appreciation.

Storr also praised the residents.

“Thank you to the residents of Sweetings Cay for your patience and also those who brought this need to our attention,” he said.

However, he stressed that there is still much to be done.

“The work of the DRA is ongoing,” Storr said.

“Just because we finished this project doesn’t mean we’re done with Sweetings Cay or any other community. You’ll see going forward, you’ll see we have activity going on. We have at least 50 repairs that we’re beginning now and they’ll be more in the upcoming weeks.”