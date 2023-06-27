$17m budgeted for Grand Lucayan operations in upcoming fiscal year

The Davis administration has spent nearly $20 million to maintain the Grand Lucayan resort on Grand Bahama and has budgeted an additional $17 million in the upcoming fiscal year to continue its operations.

“It’s been, as you see in the budget, a previous allocation of a roughly $19 million subvention, and now roughly an additional $17 million in subvention,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said last night while responding to a question during an examination of the budget line items.

“So, you can add those two together, it’s just under $40 million additionally during our term.”

The government announced last May that it reached an agreement to sell the resort to Electra America Hospitality Ltd. (EAHL) for $100 million; however, in November, Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited (LRHL), the special purpose vehicle established to sell the property, announced the collapse of the deal, saying the company consistently asked for more time to execute the sale.

Since then, Cooper has said government would not make any pronouncements on the sale until a definitive agreement had been reached with a new purchaser, except to say that the government “began talks with a new ‘well-capitalized’ entity to acquire the resort”.

The Minnis administration purchased the Grand Lucayan from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa for $65 million in 2018 and failed to sell it before being voted out of office.

At the time, the government hoped to quickly sell the property and spur economic growth on Grand Bahama.

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and the ITM Group, via a joint venture called Bahamas Port Investments Ltd., signed an agreement to purchase the Grand Lucayan for $50 million in March 2020.

However, the Davis administration, which came to office in September 2021, canceled the sale, with Cooper saying it was not in the best interest of Bahamians.

At one point, Cooper said the government wanted $150 million for the property.

While in opposition, Davis regularly criticized the deal, suggesting in 2018 that government should have a “fire sale” and take a loss on the $65 million purchase.

“In my experience, it may very well mean putting it up for sale at a fire sale and not just waiting to try and turn a profit because you’re not going to turn a profit,” Davis said at the time.