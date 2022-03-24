$2.5m settlement for Shane Gibson

The government has reached a $2.5 million settlement with former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson, who alleged that he was falsely imprisoned and maliciously prosecuted, his attorney Anthony McKinney, QC, confirmed yesterday.

In 2019, Gibson was acquitted of 15 counts of bribery.

He was accused of receiving $280,000 from contractor Jonathan Ash in exchange for approving payments totaling $1 million for work done following the cleanup efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Gibson had ministerial responsibility for the cleanup and relief efforts following the storm.

McKinney, who was contacted for comment, said the settlement was reached “earlier this year”.

He explained that the global settlement of $2.5 million covered the legal fees incurred by Gibson in both his criminal and civil matters as well as damages for wrongful prosecution and restitution for monies paid by Gibson in his defense.

The Prevention of Bribery Act states, “Where a person is acquitted after trial before the Supreme Court for an offence under Part II, the court may award costs to that person, such costs to be taxed and paid out of the consolidated fund.”

Part II of the act deals with bribery.

“The settlement was arrived at by both sides agreeing to payment of the costs that Mr. Gibson incurred in the trial before the Supreme Court,” McKinney said.

“The gross costs involved sums that he expended in order to ensure his freedom.”

He added that the “costs, compared with the amount that was paid to the attorney for the Crown, is even with it or slightly below”.

“I say that for this reason, Mr. Gibson had the whole weight and array of legal talent from the director of public prosecutions straight to the eminent and experienced QC they brought to the country, Mr. [James] Guthrie,” McKinney said.

“Mr. Guthrie’s fees, paid by the government, exceed $800,000.”

Gibson’s legal team was made up of K.D. Knight, QC, Damian Gomez, QC, Philip “Fish” McKenzie and Owen Wells.

McKinney said this is further vindication for Gibson.

“This is a vindication to Mr. Gibson’s insistence from the beginning, from the day they arraigned him up until the jury found him not guilty, that he had not done anything wrong,” he said.

McKinney said the case against Gibson “had no merit and the prosecution had to be aware that it had no merit”.

“There has to have been an element of political malice that was in motion in this particular case because there is no way that someone who had the prominence and the seniority that Mr. Gibson had, and still has, ought to have been placed in shackles and brought before the court,” he said.

“He was made to come hobbling, with a bad foot, handcuffed before the Magistrate’s Court on Nassau Street.”

Gibson was one of three former PLP parliamentarians arrested and charged in relation to corruption charges.

In 2017, former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett, Gibson, who is the former minister of labor and National Insurance, and former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith were arrested and accused of abusing their office for financial gain in separate matters.

Smith was charged with abusing his position as PHA chairman after the award of a $516,000 contract to Barbara Hanna, the owner of Magic Touch Cleaning, to clean the critical care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital. Smith was later acquitted.

Dorsett was charged with extorting $120,000 from Ash. The director of public prosecutions recently dropped the case against Dorsett, saying that Ash was refusing to testify in the matter.