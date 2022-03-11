‘$2 mil. mistake’

After Prime Minister Philip Davis claimed that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) had been holding onto money meant to feed Bahamians at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Chairwoman of the National Food Distribution Task Force Susan Larson said yesterday that the issue was the result of an accounting error, and urged the government against isolating NGOs and the private sector with disparaging comments.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Davis said that in one case, an NGO had nearly $2 million of the government’s money sitting on its account.

Larson said Hands for Hunger, which was the NGO in question, should not have its integrity brought into question over an accounting mistake.

“The disbursements that were issued to Hands for Hunger were mistakenly coded incorrectly by their financial officer,” she said.

“And so, instead of a deposit that they received showing on the balance sheet of the task force project that they were running, that money, or those deposits, showed up elsewhere.

“And so, it is a mistake for the prime minister to say that the NGO in question held onto money. It was a mistake.

“The disbursements made to the NGO were simply miscoded.”

She added, “I am very concerned that the comments made are misleading. And they cast a light on the NGOs in particular, not on the whole task force, because this is really just happening to a couple of the NGOs.

“So, it’s casting an inappropriately bad light on NGOs that simply made an accounting error.

“And for 20 months, these NGOs rose above and beyond to feed the tens of thousands of Bahamians who were in need.

“And it is very discouraging that the prime minister, the highest-ranking official in our government, has made such disparaging remarks about NGOs that made an accounting error. The monies, when they were discovered, were held in escrow and the NGO asked for instructions on how to return the money to the public treasury.”

The prime minister said on Wednesday, “… These NGOs were holding onto substantial amounts of cash. In one case, one had close to $2 million sitting in their bank accounts. Why?

“These amounts have since been returned, as I mentioned, as we have demanded, but this fact, coupled with the extremely poor record-keeping, which characterized all elements of this program, leaves one to question what exactly was the true purpose of this program.

“It clearly was not just to address food insecurity. Some NGOs have, in fact, failed to provide any real information.”

But Larson said that Davis should not use NGOs to gain political mileage, and said it could impact their willingness to work with the government in the event of future crises.

“Unfortunately, when NGOs who serve the public interest are used to gain political mileage, two things can happen – one is that the integrity of that organization is called into question undeservedly,” she said.

“And the second thing is that NGOs in the private sector are going to think long and hard about partnering with the government again if they’re going to be used as political fodder.

“And we need the NGOs and we need the private sector to rally to the country’s many critical issues. And also, if we have any other disaster befall our country, it is only through the good grace of NGOs and the private sector that we have seen our way through.

“And this sort of political mischief is going to harm the relationship between NGOs and the government. So, there is a lot more potential damage here created by this very unfortunate perspective that the prime minister has decided to create.”

The Nassau Guardian asked Hands for Hunger Executive Director Keisha Ellis to explain why the charity had been holding the close to $2 million in public funds in its account.

Ellis said, “Hands for Hunger did its part to feed tens of thousands of people in The Bahamas during the COVID-19 pandemic. We were aware from the onset that any unused funds would be transferred to the government upon completion of the program. As soon as we were advised on where to wire the funds, the funds were returned. This came about during the audit process.”

She added, “We were prudent and conscientious stewards of the people’s money, and used our own resources to fund almost all operating costs associated with running the program, inclusive of salaries, leasehold improvements and utilities. This was our contribution to ensure that the lion’s share of funds received were directly spent on food.

“At no time, did our clients suffer because of our prudency. All of the food boxes that we provided to thousands of our clients contained fresh produce, meats, bread and other healthy items.

“We have submitted all requested information to the program auditors and have supplied all supporting documentation requested of us. We are satisfied that we have provided a complete and accurate record of our program income and expenditures to help the auditors conclude their work. At this time we will await the final results of the audit before any further comments are made.”

The food program, which started not long after COVID-19 hit The Bahamas in 2020, came to an end on September 30, 2021. Its planned wrap up had been in the works prior to the September 16 general election.

Larson previously said the food program was a $54 million investment that “will be remembered as the largest and most successful social aid program in our nation’s history”.

At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, about 57,000 households had registered for assistance.