2021: A year to remember in sports

In the midst of COVID-19, when all sports were expected to be experiencing a downslide, Bahamian athletes locally and abroad turned in exceptional performances, and all of them deserve the utmost praise.

A pair of Olympic gold medals were won in the men and women’s 400 meters (m) in athletics, a claim was laid to being the best female basketball player in the world, a Bahamian was one of the more exciting young players in Major League baseball (MLB) this year, and another young man cracked the door of the National Basketball Association (NBA), just to name a few of the milestones and thrilling accomplishments in 2021.

An Olympics that was postponed for an entire year turned out to be one of the best ever for The Bahamas – in terms of performances. The Bahamas won two gold medals in Tokyo, Japan, trailing just the three the country won in 2000 in Sydney, Australia, – but two of those three from 2000 were added later due to doping to others.

This time around, The Bahamas took both gold medals in the 400m events.

Battling injury, Shaunae Miller-Uibo was fantastic, running her fastest time ever in the Olympic final.

The Bahamian speedster clocked a new area record of 48.36 seconds, winning the gold medal by almost a full second ahead of second place finisher Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic. Miller-Uibo repeated as Olympic Champion in the women’s 400m, becoming the first Bahamian to win two individual Olympic gold medals, and the second woman ever to repeat as Olympic Champion in the women’s 400m, joining Marie-José Pérec of France who accomplished the feat in 1992 and again in 1996.

Miller-Uibo solidified herself as the sixth-fastest woman of all-time in the women’s 400m, and finished as the world leader in the women’s 400m for the fourth time in the last six years. She also became the first Bahamian to compete in two event finals at a single Olympics, taking part in six races over five days and five races over three days at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, running in the final of both the 200 and 400m.

Miller-Uibo produced the two fastest times in the women’s 400m in 2021 and was the only athlete to run under 49 seconds in that event. She ran new national records in both the 200 and 400m indoors, clocking 20.40 and 50.21 seconds, with the latter serving as a new area record as well, erasing the mark of 50.34 seconds that was set by fellow Bahamian Christine Amertil in 2006.

Steven Gardiner became the first Bahamian male to win an individual Olympic gold medal, circling the track in 43.85 seconds in the Olympic final which was his second-fastest time ever. He tied the world lead with that blazing time, running sub-44 seconds in the men’s 400m for the fourth time in the last five years (only missing 2020 because of COVID).

Gardiner finished unbeaten in the men’s 400m in 2021 and became the second Bahamian to win back-to-back World and Olympic titles, joining Tonique Williams. He also qualified in two individual events for the Olympics, the 200 and 400m.

In addition to Miller-Uibo and Gardiner, The Bahamas had one more finalist in Tokyo as Devynne Charlton advanced to the final of the women’s 100m hurdles and finished sixth. It was the second straight Olympics in which a Bahamian finished sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles final, as Pedrya Seymour accomplished the feat in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

Charlton was timed in 12.74 seconds in the Olympic final after running 12.66 seconds in the semifinals and 12.84 seconds in her opening round heat. She broke Seymour’s national record in 2021, running 12.61 seconds at the USA Track & Field Golden Games in Walnut, California, in May.

Seymour, Anthonique Strachan and Alonzo Russell made the semifinals of their respective events in Tokyo.

Jonquel “JJ” Jones became the first Bahamian to be named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of a major professional sports league, securing 48 of 49 first-place votes for the honor in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States. She was also named the 2021 Associated Press’ WNBA Player of the Year.

Jones led her team, the Connecticut Sun, to their best record in franchise history and the best record in the 2021 WNBA season – a 26-6 win/loss record. The Bahamian averaged a double-double and won the WNBA Peak Performer Award for rebounding for the third time in her career.

She was an All-WNBA First Team member and an All-WNBA Defensive First Team member.

Jones finished tied for third in voting for 2021 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She averaged a career-high 19.4 points, a career-high 2.8 assists and matched a career-high 1.3 steals per game.

Jones finished fourth in the league in scoring and top 10 in blocks, steals and field goal percentage. She finished second in the 2021 WNBA MTN Dew Three-Point Contest and was named an all-star for the third time in her career. Jones won WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month three times and was the player of the week four times.

In his first full year in the majors, Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr. became one of the more electrifying and flashy players in baseball. With his mixture of blue hair, toe-tapping, spectacular plays in the field and his ability to turn on 100-plus miles per hour pitches, he caught the eye of a number of baseball enthusiasts and blossomed into one of the finest young stars in the game.

Chisholm became the seventh Bahamian to be called up to the majors when he made the move in 2020, and was joined by another Bahamian in 2021 as Lucius Fox made the jump to the big leagues, albeit just for a short period.

Chisholm had the most productive rookie season among Bahamians in the history of MLB. He batted .248 with 115 hits, 53 RBIs (runs batted in) and had 70 runs scored, primarily from the lead-off position for the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm had a near 20-20 season with 18 home runs and 23 stolen bases, led all MLB rookies with 23 stolen bases, and was fourth in the National League. He had a .959 fielding percentage at second base and a .925 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Kai Jones became the fifth Bahamian to be drafted into the NBA and the third in the last five years, joining DeAndre Ayton and Chavano “Buddy” Hield on NBA clubs.

Jones was drafted 19th overall by the New York Knicks and traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night.

In his final season at the University of Texas, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.92 blocks while shooting 58 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point territory in 22.8 minutes per game. He was the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Jones had a number of highlight reel dunks in the NBA Summer League, including the number two play of the summer according to ‘NBA: The Jump’ television show and the number three play according to ESPN SportsCenter’s top plays of the summer.

He has played sparingly for the Hornets this season, but is looking to make his mark, and has tremendous promise for the future.

The other two Bahamians in the NBA had strong seasons in 2021.

Ayton helped the Phoenix Suns come within two games of winning the NBA title. In the playoffs, he became the first player in 38 years to shoot at least 50 percent in his first 14 career playoff games, shooting 70.9 percent, and became the 10th player in 21 years to record at least nine double-doubles in their first 14 career playoff games.

In the regular season, Ayton became one of six players in the NBA to rank in the top 20 in shooting percentage (a career-high 62.6%), rebounds (10.5) and blocks (1.2).

He averaged a double-double for the third consecutive year, totaling 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. This season, he is averaging a double-double for the fourth straight year, dropping in 17 points and adding 11.1 rebounds per game – just 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds per game lower than his career-high numbers.

Ayton has started all 24 games at center he has played in this season and 195 of the 202 games he has played in, in his career.

Chavano “Buddy” Hield averaged more than 16 points per game for the third straight year for the Sacramento Kings (16.6), and added 4.7 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season. He also had a career-high 3.6 assists per game and added 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range.

Hield finished second in the NBA in made three pointers for the 2020-2021 season with 282, breaking his own franchise record of 278. He became the Sacramento Kings’ all-time record holder for made three-pointers, breaking Peja Stojaković’s record of 1070 three-pointers, and now has the three most prolific shooting performances from three-point territory in franchise history (2018-2021).

Hield was named as the number 51 player in the NBA for the 2021-2022 season according to the NBArank 2021 on espn.com.

He is averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 0.9 steals per game for the Sacramento Kings this season, while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

In football, Michael Strachan became the third Bahamian-born player to be drafted into the National Football League (NFL), taken in the seventh round, 229th overall by the Indianapolis Colts. He s the second Bahamian-born player to catch a pass in the NFL, joining Devard Darling.

Strachan had an impressive preseason for the Colts in which he totaled 10 receptions for 130 yards, including a game in which he caught five passes for 61 yards in a 27-17 loss for the Colts to the Detroit Lions.

Strachan had two catches for 26 yards in the Colts season opener – a 28-16 loss for the Colts to the Seattle Seahawks.

Strachan played 33 snaps on offense in week two of the 2021 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams – the third-most of any Colts receiver.

As a former track athlete, Strachan showed tremendous speed at the NFL Pro Day with a 4.54 seconds 40-yard dash time, and added a vertical jump of 35 inches and a broad jump of 127 inches.

Eugene Stuart became the first Bahamian to win a professional volleyball title, getting the job done with CSM Arcada Galati in Division A1 in Romania – the top tier volleyball league in that country. They repeated as league champions.

Stuart plays middle blocker and helped Arcada Galati accomplish an 18-2 win/loss record in the regular season, and a 4-2 record in the postseason.

The Bahamian has signed with Mladost Kastela in Kastela, Croatia for the 2021-2022 season – the top tier volleyball league in that country.

Stuart is one of just three Bahamians playing professional volleyball, joining Shonari Hepburn who plays with Filippos Veroias in Veria, Greece, and Byron Ferguson who last played with OK Budvanska in Budva, Montenegro.

Stuart was recognized by the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (EIVA) during Black History Month for his contributions to the University of Charleston Golden Eagles volleyball program and men’s collegiate volleyball in the EIVA – an athletic conference that competes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I.

Given all of these accomplishments in 2021, along with many others, it’s safe to say that 2021 was one of the more exceptional years for sports despite the limitations and restrictions of COVID-19.