2022 was a great year

Dear Editor,

Two thousand and twenty two was a great year in my humble opinion for several reasons.

We appear to have suffered the worst ravages of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which brought the nation to its very knees.

Before that, Hurricane Dorian struck Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The Lord Jesus Christ, however, once again demonstrated and showed His tender kindness and mercies towards us, the least and most insignificant of His creation. Well it is written, ‘Who is man that Thou are mindful of him?’

Over the course of 2020, the national and underground economies have reopened and now, I understand, rapidly expanding and taking on additional staff and managers.

Entrepreneurs are, once again, entering the business arena. The performance of our tourism industry has once again gone through the proverbial roof. Almost every able bodied Bahamian, especially right here in New Providence, have secure a job or pursued his/her own opportunities.

During this year, there have been no credible allegations, much less proof, of any malfeasance or corruption by this administration or any of its senior or junior allies.

This Davis administration has proven to be accountable and transparent, in my view and, no, I do not need to sing for my breakfast, lunch or dinner.

I confess, however, that I do love the occasional rack of lamb, with mint jelly! Yes, some who knew better tried to secure brownie points by calling for the resignation of Minister of Works and Public Utilities. This was but a herring by any color; red, yellow or blue.

The administration has liberalized and expanded the ease of doing business, even though it is still too onerous.

The administration is also to be commended on the rationalization of revenue collections.

Kudos to Minister of State for Economic Development Michael Halkitis, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson and the entire team down there.

E-commerce and digitalization are now the accepted norm.

Large-scaled foreign direct investment projects are being announced.

Kudos to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper on his great performance with is team in attracting and delivering shovel in the ground projects.

In 2023, it can only get better, bigger and more fulfilling than 2022.

This year, however, marked the emergence from the ashes like the phoenix of old. The Bahamas is again admired and respected throughout the world. We are leaders within the Caribbean.

We all are able to concede that crime is literally killing many of us as it relates to alleged homicides and other heinous criminal acts.

I submit that repeat offenders are the real menace in society today. Yes, where possible, we should seek to rehabilitate them but three strikes and you are out. Mandatory fixed jail sentence with access to rehabilitative means. The total eradication of crime will never be achieved until or shortly after the Rapture, in my submission.

Until then, let us apply and strictly enforce the laws that are on the books.

Justice and mercy should be shown to convicted criminals but we must also come to the realization that these are some animals who we are dealing with. Rabid creatures are put down daily. Why not apply capital punishment in 2023?

And so, in another few days we will usher in 2023. There are issues and things that we Bahamians have to get serious about.

With your leave, Editor, I will flesh these out later in the week



— Ortland H. Bodie Jr.