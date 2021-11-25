Obituaries

Rosita Filius Alexis

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR:

Rosita Filius Alexis

 Age: 56 years old

Resident of Palm Avenue, Nassau, Bahamas and formerly of Port-de-Paix, Haiti who peacefully died at her residence on Friday 5th November,2021. Graveside service will be held at Southern Cemetery, Spikenard and Cowpen Road on Sunday 28th November,2021 at 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Pastor Saint Louis Celinar, assisted by other ministers of gospel.

Left to cherish her memories are: Mother: Anna Vencent, Father: Saul Alexis Mother in Law: Ferdilia Etienne Children: Filius Wilfrantz, Philius Wonderley, Philius Chana-Francesca, Husband: Joseph Vilfrance Filius Step- Children: Julia Philius  Appolon, Franceline Filius, lovely Filius, Ashley Filius Grandchildren : Canton Keycha Zanetchie, Mike Frandy Filius, Kendisha Appolon S, Wilfrandley Filius, Nayra Jules Appolon, Rony Laguerre, Saradjie Francois, Anaiga Turene, Lovensky  Filius, Dave Altidor, Jay-Z alexis, Rosheka Vatt Joseph sanas, Jovon Gregory Addeley; Brother in sister: Rene Alexis, Eduiche Alexis, Virginie Vencent, Labranche Altes, Altagrace Alexis, Venus Alexis, Son in law: Troy Sands, Christian Appolon , Rony Joseph, Canton Kensley, Joseph Addeley, Nieces and Nephews: Carlene Tassy, Wista Tassy, Carline Tassy, Fely Petit- frère, Clenidia Alexis, Yolva Doresse Alexis, Lince Alexis ,  Cynthia Alexis, Peggy Alexis ,Anne Alexis, Periana Alexis, Gavroche Alexis , Patrick Alexis , Evens Alexis , Moustafa Alexis , Biverlince Alexis , Ferlandre Michel .Cousin : Shina Desamour , Ferdilia Agenor , Ynelson Telusma, Madame Stagne, Wilbens Daristil , Wilbenson Daristil, Jeamskely Daristil, Stagnela Daristil , Wilna Daristil, Dorival Dorima , Wilverge Daristil , Wistagneda Daristil , Guerda Myrtil, Elide Myrtil , Elvie Myrtil , Wislet Myrtil, Ronica Myrtil , Vital Louben, Wilfride Louben, Teona Charles; God Children: Santhia Beaubrun, Dayana Versane, Yolvada Pierre; Friend: Mme Rivier Pierre, Mearie Pierla Regular, Mme Willy Versane.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Rest on Funeral Chapel located #19 Kenwood Street & Mt. Royal Avenue on Saturday November 27th 2021 from 12:00noon to 4:00pm

FUNERAL SERVICE HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED TO REST ON FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD.

