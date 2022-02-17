FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Janin Renaldo Turner age 44 years of Fresh Creek, Andros will be held at Bible Truth Ministries, Martin’s Close on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southern Cemetery, Spikenard Road. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Dareus assisted by Prophetess Jasmin Dareus and Minister Tyrone McIntosh.

Left to cherish his memories: Parents: Chilean E. Turner, Jr. & Loretta Farrington Leonard Farrington (Step Dad); Son: Janin Turner, Jr.; Sisters: Rosetta Kemp, Dr. Jasmin Turner-Dareus(Apostle Brian Dareus) & Monalisa Farrington; Brother: Dayshawn Farrington; Grandfathers: Abraham Stubbs Chilean Turner, Sr.; Grandmothers: Mable Stubbs Edna Turner; Grand Aunts: Tericita Kemp, Loria Lightbourne, Frances Colebrooke-Pinder; Aunts: Elnicka Forbes, Christine Swann, Dr. Grace Turner, Edna Glinton (Kevin), Laverne Turner Telcine Turner-Rolle , Raquel Evans, Elizabeth Brown; Uncles: Supt. of Police Kenry Stubbs (Marsha), Milo Stubbs Ray Rahming (Marguerita), Frederick Turner, Luther Turner, Delvin Taylor; Nieces: Brianna, Bianca & Brinaz Dareus; Nephews: Omar Miller, Jr.; Cousins: Diane Woods, Kemala Swann, Chrishanne LaChapel, Caulette (Gervin) Simmons, Chassidy Swann, Charis Swann, Edmund (Okeda) Turner, Chester Turner, Arien (Tamara) Rolle, Frederick (Yenia) Turner, Michelle (Rev. Dr. Jonathan) Ford, Ebonais (Chavette) Davis, Gimel (Dereck) Culmer, Michelle Forbes, Taracita (Oral) Hudson, Melvin Forbes, Jr., Dr. Charles (Theresa) Forbes, Janeil Rahming, Ray Rahming, Ray Rahming Jr., Shaquita Stubbs, Alfred Stubbs, Jr., Triston Stubbs, Kynnecy Stubbs, Kennajha Stubbs, Genae Roberts, Nathan Stubbs, Domtae Evans, Dwayne Evans, Trevor Kemp, God-Parents: China Ferguson; Best Friend: Nelson Smith (Gunner); Other Relatives and Friends: Anthony Porter, Calvin Porter, Bradley Mackey, Randy Mackey, Densil Porter, Hervis Porter, Nathaniel Porter, Michelle Burrows, Monique Walkes, Tanya Curry, Leah Curry, Shavonda Hield, Venanancia Curry-Bullard, Natasha Augustine, Thomas Curry, Bradley Curry, Jordan Curry, Nioshie Cash, Bernice Roker-Collins, Julia Mills, Antoinette Russell, Apostle Dorenda Dean, Fr. Don Haynes, Fr. Leo Nairn, Eddie Hanna & Family, Valderine Adderley & Family, the Minnis Family, the Turner Family, the Pinder Family, the Seymour Family, Sammy Robinson, Antoine Garcia, Nelson Smith (Gunner), Shurrice Mackey, Wendell Moxey & Family, Hank Roberts, Pst. Paul & Vickie Roberts, Rick Thompson, Ashton Miller (Chubby), Herculean Thompson, Timothy Johnson, Emily Miller, Micheal Duncombe, Omar Duncombe, Theresa Minnis, Loretta Lord & Family, Shirley Taylor, Nurse Ruddock, Kenya Gay, Kevin Gaitor (Bookie), Noral Coakley (Tootie), Douglas Cleare, Bruce Kemp, Bernice, Shamar Mackey, Sean Leadon, Chris Leadon, Garret Thompson, Rodney Hanna, Jason Hanna, Junior Russell, Ranardo Hanna, Darnell Fowler, Ricardo Johnson, Marvy Forbes, Junior Finlayson, Sean Riley, Tyrone McKenzie, Nurse Edgecombe & family, Administrator Shanrose Thompson, Ingrid Braynen & family, Charles Thompson & Family, Mildred Grant & family, Dr. Jemma Rolle, Dr. Robyn Roberts, The Neymours, McKenzies, Hinseys, St. Stephen’s Anglican Church & the entire Central Andros Community.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.