Orian C. Saunders, (Eleuthera) 47 yrs., a resident of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, died at his residence on Monday, March 7, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Aurea; his children: Teniesha, Shamar, Orian Jr. and Aydan; his mother: Margaret Saunders; siblings: Paulette, Tekki and Lofton Saunders Jr., and Elliott Seymour; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends