21 to contest for national spelling title

Twenty-one contestants, including three-time defending national champion Roy Seligman, will contest for the 25th Bahamas National Spelling Bee (BNSB) title and the opportunity to represent The Bahamas at Scripps National Bee in Washington in June.

Among the spelling competitors – eight are from Family Islands and 13 from New Providence.

The spelling competition takes place at SuperClubs Breezes on Sunday, March 20. Prior to the onstage spelling bee, the spellers will participate in a written test on Friday, March 18, at 9:00 a.m.

Cylestina Cooper-Williams, BNSB chairperson, anticipates a good competition.

“I feel pretty confident because we had several district competitions before the spellers moved on to the final. Three of them [district competitions] I was able to attend, and the spellers were actually good.”

Cooper-Williams said she has also noticed an increased enthusiasm level amongst the competitors, after having witnessed Roy’s impressive run in the 93rd Scripps competition in 2021. Roy was the first Bahamian to advance to the finals of the prestigious competition since The Bahamas began competing at Scripps in 1998.

“The children are so enthused, and saying if Roy can do it, I can do it,” she said.

Contesting for the title with Roy will be Alejandro Asuama, Kylie Moss, Shamiah Eugene, Marie Sylvestre, Ashton Forbes, Anya Hepburn, Jadah Adams, Janvi Bommineni, Jonathan McMinns, Cheston Taylor, Sohan V.J.B. Bryan, Jules Carey, Mariah C.A. Smith, Kenniyah C. Sears, Channon Smith, Alex Dieuville, Anwar Rolle, Donte Pratt, Maria Sanchez and Arav Balani.

Roy completed last year’s Scripps spelling championship tied for fourth place with three other spellers. He had previously competed at Scripps in 2019 and tied for 51st place.

Roy’s impressive run took place one year after Scripps was canceled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the spelling bee had been canceled since 1945.

Last year’s national competition, which was held in-person, was not open to the public, taking into consideration the pandemic. With safety protocols in mind, only contestants and one coach per speller, officials and committee members responsible for overseeing the competition, were allowed in the venue.

With decreased COVID-19 numbers, Cooper-Williams said they have opened up the national competition this year to allow for two parents per contestant to take in the competition in the Seabreeze Ballroom along with one head coach and officials; otherwise, it will be closed and all COVID protocols will be in place. The venue will remain closed to other family and friends wanting to cheer for their favorite speller.

Cooper-Williams said the winner will receive a cash prize, encyclopedias, a laptop, airfare, accommodation and meals paid for kids’ travel to United States to compete at Scripps.

The Bahamian winner will represent The Bahamas at Scripps as it returns to the Washington, D.C. area to begin a new chapter in its nearly 100-year history.

The Scripps competition will air live on the company’s new broadcast home: ION. A move that Scripps officials say will make the bee accessible to the widest audience ever. The bee semifinals, scheduled for June 1 and the finals on June 2 from the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, are expected to be hosted by LeVar Burton, an actor, director, educator, and lifelong children’s literacy advocate.

Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, said the selection of Burton as host aligns with the mission of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“To have such a prominent advocate for children’s literacy involved in this special and unique competition is a perfect match,” said Durnil. “We have the same goals: to educate tomorrow’s leaders and build reading competency in all young people.”

BAHAMAS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE COMPETITORS

Roy Seligman, 13, Lyford Cay International School student, who represents the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) District.

Alejandro Asuama, 11, Xavier’s Lower School, represents the Catholic Board District.

Kylie Moss, 12, D.W. Davis Junior School, represents Northern New Providence Secondary District.

Shamiah Eugene, 12, Old Bight High School, represents South Central Bahamas District.

Marie Sylvestre, 10, Stephen Dillet Primary School, represents the Western New Providence Primary District.

Ashton Forbes, 10, High Rock Primary School, represents the Andros and the Berry Islands District.

Anya Hepburn, nine, St. Francis De Sales, Abaco.

Jadah Adams, 13, Huntley P. Christie High, North Andros & Berry Islands.

Janvi Bommineni, 10, Bishop Michael Eldon, Grand Bahama.

Jonathan McMinns, 11, Hugh W. Campbell Primary.

Cheston Taylor, 11, St. Andrews Anglican School, Exuma.

Sohan V.J.B. Bryan, 11, Central Eleuthera High, Eleuthera.

Jules Carey, nine, The Meridian School, Associate Schools.

Mariah C.A. Smith, 10, Genesis Academy.

Kenniyah C. Sears, Anatol Rodgers High, Southern New Providence SEC.

Channon Smith, nine, Stephen Dillet Primary School, Western New Providence Primary.

Alex Dieuville, 10, Palmdale Primary School, Eastern New Providence Primary.

Anwar Rolle, Sadie Curtis Primary School, Eastern New Providence Primary.

Donte Pratt, 11, St. Thomas More, Catholic Board.

Maria Sanchez, 13, BAISS.

Arav Balani, 10, Lyford Cay International School.