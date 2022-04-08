Mrs. Gloria Jane Moree, age 77 of Highland Park, Nassau, The Bahamas, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Shirley Street, Nassau, on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022.



She will be greatly missed by her husband, Eric Moree Sr., son, Eric Moree Jr.; daughter, Linda Pinder; grandsons, Eric Moree III, Teno Moree, Ronald Pinder III and Trent Moree; granddaughters, Sade Bowleg, Erica Moree, Sharminique Ritchie and Shantiqua Rolle; great grandchildren, Anthony, Anthea, Ryoku, Cire, Tatum and Tatiana Moree, Anson Moxey Jr., Rylan Ritchie and Chauncey Rolle Jr.; grandsons-in-law, Robin Ritchie and Chauncey Rolle Sr.; granddaughter-in-law, Wenjie Moree; brothers, Mark Holbert, Ashlyn, Shane and Craig Armbrister; sisters, Marsha an Troy Holbert; sisters-in-law, Jasmine Holbert, Christine and Tara Armbrister, Pauline Pavon and Rosemary Knowles and many other relatives and close friends.



Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.