Obituaries

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
0 81 1 minute read

Mrs. Gloria Jane Moree, age 77 of Highland Park, Nassau, The Bahamas, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Shirley Street, Nassau, on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Eric Moree Sr., son, Eric Moree Jr.;  daughter, Linda Pinder; grandsons, Eric Moree III, Teno Moree, Ronald Pinder III and Trent Moree; granddaughters, Sade Bowleg, Erica Moree, Sharminique Ritchie and Shantiqua Rolle; great grandchildren,  Anthony, Anthea, Ryoku, Cire, Tatum and Tatiana Moree, Anson Moxey Jr., Rylan Ritchie and Chauncey Rolle Jr.; grandsons-in-law, Robin Ritchie and Chauncey Rolle Sr.; granddaughter-in-law, Wenjie Moree; brothers, Mark Holbert, Ashlyn, Shane and Craig Armbrister; sisters, Marsha an Troy Holbert; sisters-in-law, Jasmine Holbert, Christine and Tara Armbrister, Pauline Pavon and Rosemary Knowles and many other relatives and close friends.

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
0 81 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Michael Beckford

Michael Beckford

21 hours ago
Photo of Berchnal Andrew Martin

Berchnal Andrew Martin

21 hours ago
Photo of Tyler Steven Lafeur

Tyler Steven Lafeur

21 hours ago
Photo of Sylvia Sands

Sylvia Sands

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker