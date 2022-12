Death Notice

For

Granville Joseph Beneby, 70

a resident of George Town, Exuma, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday December 9th 2022

He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Beneby; 7 children 10 grandchildren, 2 stepchildren, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, aunts, uncles, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.