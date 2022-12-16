Funeral service for Harold Kent Wilson, aged 75 years, of Maxwell Street off Rock Crusher Road, will take place on Saturday, 17th December 2022, at 9.30 a.m. at A River In The Desert Church of God, Rock Crusher Road. Officiating will be Pastor Diane Coverly. Cremation will follow.

Kent is predeceased by his parents, Sheffield and Iva Wilson; the love of his life for nineteen years, Brenda Ann Balfour; three brothers, Alexander, Garfield and Alden; and his one sister Carol.

Left to cherish his fond memories is his one daughter: Kenisha Wilson; stepdaughters and spouses: Delphine & Willis White, Jennidy Smith, Brenda Bain, Calesta & Stephen Johnson, Desiree Smith; stepsons and spouses: Eric & Letitia Riley, Kirkland & Arlene Bethel, Dwight and Kenny Bethel; grandsons: Travis Jr. and Kenu Lightbourne; granddaughters: Daevia and Kayria Meadows; sisters: Valene Culmer, Eulah and Leon Burrows, Sheena Wilson, and Konya Bascom; brothers: George and Silly Lester and Sheffield and Monique Wilson nieces: Loren, Tamiko, Tremika, Kelia, and Kerri; nephews: Johnny, Duane, Donne, Douglas, Edward, Peter, Sheldon, and Sheffield; cousins: Ephriam, Ernestine Joffre, June Gary, Robert, Mark, Timothy, Donna. David Meadows, Doreen Humes-Campbell, Christina Adderley, Ms. Winnifred Taylor & Family; and many other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention and the entire Rock Cruster Community, and Duncan Town, Ragged Island.

May He Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Friday, 16th December 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., and on Saturday, 17th December at the church from 8.30 a.m. until service time.