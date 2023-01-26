CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE MEMORIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

SEMI MILITARY FUNERAL SERVICE for MR. PAUL JOSEPH MILLER, FORCE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER (RETIRED), Age 67 years of #28 Purser Road, Coral Heights East, who died on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 will be held (TODAY) Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 11:00am at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. Officiating will be Reverend Joseph Rolle, assisted by Reverend Wilton A. McKenzie. Interment will be made in Lakeview Memorial Garden & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Mr. Miller is survived by his Wife: Bessie Miller; Children: Sacha Miller Johnson (Ian), Le-Var Hilton Miller, Shadeanna Miller Nesbitt (Delano), and Shendryka Miller; Grandchildren: Rickia and Kiarra Johnson; Brothers: Craig Miller, William Miller (Maxine); Brothers-in-law: Philip Ferguson (Linda), and Luther Ferguson; Sisters-in-law: Olive Margaret Ferguson, and O’Lydia Williams; Nephews: Antonio Miller, William Miller Jr., Anthony Wentworth Ferguson, Joseph Ferguson, Marlin Curry, Sean Ferguson, Lloyd Brown, Antoine Ferguson, Everette Ferguson, Charles Gibson, Chrispen Ferguson, Jevan Ferguson, Jeremy Ferguson, Millhouse Ferguson Sr., Julian Delancy, Capt. Aaron Hinsey, Lashawn Cooper, Jayden Carey, Jorden Greenslade, Millhouse Jr., and Milleek Ferguson; Nieces: Simone and Lesli Miller, Charmaine Sturrup, Laurie Ferguson, Rochelle Curry, Lavonne Regist, Monique Bethel, Leda Curry, Karen Bruner, Bridgette Brooks, Bernadette Ferguson, Monica Gibson, Tanya Ferguson, Anishka Ferguson, Racquel Ferguson, Lakeitha Clarke, Deanne Greenslade, Aneka Rolle, Anya Rolle, Anastacia Ferguson, Kehndia Cooper, Ashley and Mileka Ferguson, and Jalayah Greenslade; Aunts: Patsy Roberts, and Bessie Clark; Cousins: Tyrone, Hon. Leslie, Rudolph, Don, Terry, Robert, and Keith Miller, Rev. Dr. Sabrina and Dr. Carrington Pinder, Syb Dixon, Zoe Powell, Sherilyn Bethel, Carolyn Cleare, Allison Doris Lewis, Dale Woodside, Ginger Brennen, Marita Roberts, Michelle Roberts, Annie Bain, Eustace Sturrup, Douglas Sturrup, Cynthia Flowers, Anthony Roberts, Glen Roberts, Montgomery Roberts, Dwight Roberts, Chuck Roberts, Erron Ivery, D’Andra and D’Andre Bell, Alicea Bain, Stuart Johnson, Lorette Tracy Nixon Soudatt (Marlon), Lenora Nixon Dean, Patrice Nixon, Cranson Cory Johnson, Barbara-Jane Percentie, Paulette Ferguson, Glen Knowles, Andrea Sweeting, Vernea Miller, Van Miller, Quinton Albury, Shane Albury, Christine Hepburn, Ivadell Stubbs, Esther Rolle, Vashti Mitchell, Force Chief Petty Officer Jonathon Rolle, Veronica Miller, Chief Petty Officer Chryshann Percentie, Kevin Rolle, Sabrina Johnson, Zenovia Lynes, Lawrenique Bowles, Duvann Rolle, Darrine Rolle, Denero Rolle, Dawnette Ferguson, Adrianna Campbell, Cynthia Hepburn, Wendy Powlet, Linda Baker, Martha McKenzie, Janice Butler, Priscilla Rolle, Alfred and Daphne Rolle, Patsy and Ivan Ferguson, Clinton Williams Sr., James Barr, LaKeisha Moorman, Barbara Turner, Ti’Meshia Walton, Coleen Taylor, Jennifer Delancy, Trevor Taylor, Mark and Raquel White, Melissa and Phillip Lockhart; Godchildren: Indira Clarke, LaRhondo Hanna, and Linda Collie.

A host of other relatives and special friends: Commodore Dr. Raymond King and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (especially Entry 2), Chief Petty Officer Harold Bosfield (Retired) and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Veteran’s Association, Commodore Clifford “Butch” Scavella (Retired), Chief Petty Officer Kevin Rolle (Retired), Chief Petty Officer Anthony Hanna (Retired), Chief Petty Officer Addington Cox (Retired), Commander Judy McDonald, The Bahamas Maritime Authority, The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corp, Isaac and Ruth Johnson, Orthnell McKenzie, Lorna Green, Mr. Bridgewater and family, Mr. Grant, Nurse Anishka Grant, George “Bommer” Armbrister, Don and Sue Demeritte, Maxine Benjamin, Ruth Cox, Ron Pinder, Carolyn Grant, Jacqueline Saunders, Hilda Johnson, Pamela Taylor, Margaret Smith, Angela Hunt, Francina Nixon, Cassandra Forbes, Rozena Bullard Bain, Zelma Albury, Eileen Turner, Verlease Rolle, Lucy Cunningham, Jennifer Cleare, Shirley King, Katie Clarke, Ms. Patricia Pinder, Senator The Honorable Michael Halkitis, The Honorable Glenys Hanna- Martin, The Honorable Pia Glover-Rolle, The Honorable Vaughn Miller, Tamika Roberts, Henry Culmer, Gregory C. Smith II, Cadrington Coleby, Avinel Rutherford, Anthony Plakaris, Chavez Rutherford, Carmen Miller, Damita Cornish, Hainsworth Miller, Christa Burrows, Aldiesha Gray and Family, Breshante Coakley, Keva Louis and Family, Antonia Smith, Brittany Turnquest, Nurse Celeste King, Deborah Poitier, Deacon Lawrence Taylor and the New Providence District Men’s Department, The New Providence District of The Bahamas Baptist Union, River of Life Union Baptist Family, St. Matthew Union Baptist Church family, Living Faith S.D.A. Church Family, Pastor Craig and Beverly Williams, Captain Glen Bain and Bahamas Maritime Connexion, Petty Officer Perry Romer (Retired), T. G. Glover Family, H. O. Nash Family, Columbus Primary Family, The Honorable Leroy Major Executive Chairman of B.A.I.C. Management and Staff Family, University of Miami Staff, Dr. Shah, Dr. Heros, Dr. Azzam, Dr. Komotar, Dr. Dianna Morales, Jackson Rehabilitation Center, Miami Jewish Health, Dr. Magnus Ekedede, Dr. Juliette Dorsett, Staff at Serene Medical Center, Terry Rolle, Leroy Thompson, Arlisha Pinder, Moniqua Pinder, Shakel Bain, Leon Ferguson, Latonya Ferguson, Kai, Kian, and Kaylee Duncombe, Allan and Travis Jeudi, Tanisha Ferguson, Kim Knowles, Alfred Lockhart, Patricia Johnson, Richard Cartwright, D’Angelo Williamson, Leroy Ferguson Brown, Malcolm Road West Family, Phillippa Curtis (B.O.B.), Rev. Douglas Bridgewater, Adrian Pratt, Emily Bullard and Family, Naomi Smith, Bria Coakley and family, Patricia Charles and Family, Ellamae Knowles, The Coral Heights East and Coral Vista communities, The Forest Exuma community, The Harbour Island community, Chantel Varence, Samantha Robinson Ferguson, Shanique Taylor and the Bahamas Academy Class of “93”, Brianell Cartwright, and Sharika Sands.

Family and Friends may pay their respects at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street, TODAY, THURSDAY, JANUARY 26th, 2023 from 9:30am until service time.