News

23 Cuban migrants caught off Cay Sal

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email April 5, 2023
259 Less than a minute

The US Coast Guard said it captured 23 Cuban nationals off Cay Sal Bank, yesterday.

The Coast Guard shared footage of the apprehension on its Twitter page.

The migrants were lined up on the shoreline as Coast Guard officers approached. A makeshift boat was beached nearby.

The Coast Guard said the migrants were turned over to Bahamian immigration officers.

US and Bahamian officials said there has been an increase in both Cuban and Haitian migrant voyages in recent months. Officials said Cubans are fleeing worsening economic conditions on Cuba. Recently, a US cruise ship rescued a group of Cuban migrants who were stranded at sea.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email April 5, 2023
259 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

‘Take a stand to protect livelihood’

April 5, 2023

Chinese offer to upgrade rundown national stadium

April 5, 2023

Government’s environmental agency has nothing from RCI to date

April 5, 2023

First IHOP in the English-speaking Caribbean opens at Mall at Marathon

April 5, 2023
Back to top button