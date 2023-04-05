23 Cuban migrants caught off Cay Sal

The US Coast Guard said it captured 23 Cuban nationals off Cay Sal Bank, yesterday.

The Coast Guard shared footage of the apprehension on its Twitter page.

The migrants were lined up on the shoreline as Coast Guard officers approached. A makeshift boat was beached nearby.

The Coast Guard said the migrants were turned over to Bahamian immigration officers.

US and Bahamian officials said there has been an increase in both Cuban and Haitian migrant voyages in recent months. Officials said Cubans are fleeing worsening economic conditions on Cuba. Recently, a US cruise ship rescued a group of Cuban migrants who were stranded at sea.