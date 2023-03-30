Funeral Service For the Late GEORGE “VINCENT” KIRKWOOD RUSSELL age 93 years #175 Columbus Drive, Freeport and formerly of West End, Grand Bahama will be held onSaturday, April 1, 2023at1:30 p.m.at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Church, Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be The Rev’d Canon Norman Lightbourne, assisted byThe Rev’d Fr. Colin Saunders, The Rev’d Canon Curtis Robinson and Rev’d Marie Roach-Hepburn. Interment will follow in West End Public Cemetery, Grand Bahama.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years: Edith Marie Curry-Russell; daughters: Pamela Elaine Russell and Christine Cecile Russell.

Left to mourn his passing are his children: Cleora (Carly) Wilkinson, Rachel Bagby, Judith, Carolyn, and Paulette Russell, Michelle (Glen) Roberts, Preston “Timer” Russell and Gloria Martin-Forbes; adopted son: Henry Darville, Helen (David) Rich and Vanessa Russell; sisters-in-law-Frances Russell and Patricia Curry; brother-in-law: Vincent (Pat) Curry; grandchildren: Corwin and Cai Wilkinson,Vincent Bagby, Dina McMichael, Trevor (Sahaida) Russell, Erica Sands, Ashley (Richard) Munnings, Ashton Stuart, Christopher Russell, Clifton Cleare Francis, David, Jr., Danielle and Dior Rich and Zaya Stanley; great grandchildren: Jamie Wilkinson, Chandler, Preston and Tyler Parker, Logan McMichael, Asher Oliver, Avery Munnings, Thaddeus Russell and Skyla Blanton; adopted grandson: Michael Fernander; nieces: Flora Smith, Donna Martin, Juliet (Lenworth) Smith, Lorena Ritchie, Shelly Woodside, Lorraine Williams, Joan, Paulette and Deborah Rahming, Karen Prudden, Jane (Daniel) Ferguson, Joette (Antonio) Edwards, Antona Curry, Donree Bain, Tina Butler; Antillia, Alistair and Alexis Curry; niece-in-law: Sheila Martin, Francine Russell and Kimily Curry; nephews: Dennis Martin, Naaman (Beatrice) Russell, Barry and Julio Russell, Bertram Jr. (Naomi) Russell, Kirkwood (Rose) Russell, Michael (Wanda) Russell and Sterling Russell, Clifford (Robyn) Rahming, Michael (Janice) Curry, Meredith, Vincent Jr., and Mandel Curry; nephew-in-law: Bernard Hanna; grand nieces: Sharon Russell, Dorothy Nichols, Mary Cooper, Sheena (Bob) Haines, Linda (John) Nixon, Lloma (Wilfred) Adderley, Charmaine (Don) Fernander, Fern Thompson, Elaine and Fonda Smith, Clarice (Lionel) Smith, Katherine (Godfrey) Smith, Trista, Kristi and Elysse Martin, Georgette Russell, Kayla, Mia, Romeka, Tanya and Shalewa Smith, Kara and Kristal Butler, Cyrstal (Todd) Taylor, Coral (West) Lyons, Ninette Russell, Tanya Green, Tameka (Trumane) Brown, Kendria Woodeside, Loretta (Eric) Bowe, Ivy Patrick, Adrianne (Terrance) Higgs, Apryl (Bobby) Miller, Tiffany (Jefferson) Wildgoose, Akira Martin, Amber Cartwright, Anishka (Peter) Bascom, Gabriella Russell, Denecia Johnson, Melanie Russell, Tiffany (Daren) Dobey, Chantee Jones, Shanae Davis, Thea Hanna and Laura Ritchie; grand nephews: Ellsworth Russell, Jr., Harry (Shora) Johnson, William and Trevor Johnson, Colin, Kingsley, Dwight, Kwesi and Todd Smith, Kwami (Nafesa) Smith, Keno (Shanese) Davis, Sterry (Belinda) Martin, Thal Delacey (Roslyn) Martin, Arvin and Gibao Butler, Dedrick Martin, Ricardo (Aisha) Martin, Donald Russell Jr., Michael II, Corey, Antoine, Jefferey, Kirkwood, Bertram (Kyle) Russell, Erik Searcy, Nicolas and Nashton Russell, Nathan (Seatra) Russell, Ivan “Bugsy” Russell III, Kendrill Woodeside, Mathew Bevans, Benjamin Williams, Eugene (Leila) Russell, Victor (Shamela) Russell, Dwayne (Shay) Russell, Wilmore Ritchie III, Barrington and John Ritchie; 79 great grand nieces; 90 great grand nephews; 16 great great grand nieces; 18 great great grand nephews; cousins: Wheatly (Clenesta) Russell, Kirkland (Marilyn) Russell, Lawerence Russell and Beryl (Edward) Poitier); other relatives and friends: The family of the late Cedral Russell, Melvise Bethel, Edwin Russell, Neville Wilchcombe, Jackson Wilchcombe, Treason Wilchcombe, Alton Wilchcombe, Ruthmae Wilchcombe, Corrine Wilchcombe, Yvonne Wilchcombe, Kenneth Vincent, Harold DeGregory, Peter Degregory, Eunice Moss and Essie Bar; numerous relatives and friends: Sarah Russell, Arimentha Nixon and Ramon Lightbourne and Family, Sheila Smith, Patty Russell, Vernita Darville, Vivian Johnson and Family, Patrick Sands and Family, Tony Miller, Eudene McQueen and Family, Mable Colton, Estella Jervis, Etienne Farquharson and Family, The Rev’d Canon Norman Lightbourne and the Vestry and Members of the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, The Rev. Father Kirkland Russell, The Rev. Father Colin Saunders, The Rev’d Canon Curtis Robinson, The Rev’d Father Stephen Grant, The Rev’d Father Rudy Cooper and The Rev’d Marie Roach-Hepburn; caregivers: Yvonne Colebroke, Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Rand Memorial Hospital; lodge: Nebos Lodge #21 and the Prince Hall Family.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.