HomeNews

$250M bond for SBF

FTX founder will live with parents while on bail

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll Travis Cartwright-Carroll Send an email December 23, 2022
231 2 minute read
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court following his extradition to the U.S., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in New York. Bankman-Fried’s parents agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home, while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. AP

After being extradited to the United States from The Bahamas on Wednesday night, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in a New York court yesterday and was released on a $250 million bond and other restrictions.

The former FTX CEO was arrested in The Bahamas last week Monday and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services the following day. He stayed in custody until he agreed to be extradited on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, 30, better known as SBF, was wanted in the US on fraud charges concerning the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange that resulted in customers losing billions of dollars. If convicted, he could be jailed for 115 years.

Shortly after he left The Bahamas, as he was still in the air, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that two of SBF’s associates, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, pleaded guilty to fraud charges and were cooperating with his office.

As part his bail agreement, Bankman-Fried will live with his parents in California, be outfitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet, surrender his passport, and receive mental health and substance abuse treatment, the New York Times reported. The court also said that Bankman-Fried must get approval from the government for any expenses above $1,000.

He appeared before Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, the same judge who arraigned Bernard Madoff, who was later convicted of operating one of the most widespread Ponzi schemes in history. Madoff died in prison last year. He was serving a 150-year prison sentence.

FTX was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It was formed in 2019 and Bankman-Fried relocated its headquarters to The Bahamas in 2021.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and members of his government, including Attorney General Ryan Pinder, had lauded FTX’s arrival in The Bahamas.

Pinder was among those who watched a handcuffed Bankman-Fried, under FBI escort, board a plane Wednesday night bound for the US.

FTX broke ground on its new Bahamas-based headquarters earlier this year and held a massive crypto conference at Baha Mar, which attracted thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts as well as former US President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Those hopes evaporated last month when FTX collapsed within the span of a week in November.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets in The Bahamas and moved to put the company into liquidation.

As one of his final acts as CEO, Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

FTX has over 100 companies in over 20 countries. It lost between $10 billion and $50 billion, court documents show.

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll Travis Cartwright-Carroll Send an email December 23, 2022
231 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll is the assistant editor. He covers a wide range of national issues. He joined The Nassau Guardian in 2011 as a copy editor before shifting to reporting. He was promoted to assistant news editor in December 2018.

Related Articles

Govt reviewing proposal from gas retailers, Halkitis says

December 23, 2022

DPM urges property owners to invest in Downtown Nassau

December 23, 2022

Teens accused of carrying knife to school

December 23, 2022

Man accused of attempted murder

December 23, 2022
Check Also
Close
Back to top button