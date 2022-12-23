$250M bond for SBF

After being extradited to the United States from The Bahamas on Wednesday night, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in a New York court yesterday and was released on a $250 million bond and other restrictions.

The former FTX CEO was arrested in The Bahamas last week Monday and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services the following day. He stayed in custody until he agreed to be extradited on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, 30, better known as SBF, was wanted in the US on fraud charges concerning the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange that resulted in customers losing billions of dollars. If convicted, he could be jailed for 115 years.

Shortly after he left The Bahamas, as he was still in the air, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that two of SBF’s associates, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, pleaded guilty to fraud charges and were cooperating with his office.

As part his bail agreement, Bankman-Fried will live with his parents in California, be outfitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet, surrender his passport, and receive mental health and substance abuse treatment, the New York Times reported. The court also said that Bankman-Fried must get approval from the government for any expenses above $1,000.

He appeared before Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, the same judge who arraigned Bernard Madoff, who was later convicted of operating one of the most widespread Ponzi schemes in history. Madoff died in prison last year. He was serving a 150-year prison sentence.

FTX was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It was formed in 2019 and Bankman-Fried relocated its headquarters to The Bahamas in 2021.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and members of his government, including Attorney General Ryan Pinder, had lauded FTX’s arrival in The Bahamas.

Pinder was among those who watched a handcuffed Bankman-Fried, under FBI escort, board a plane Wednesday night bound for the US.

FTX broke ground on its new Bahamas-based headquarters earlier this year and held a massive crypto conference at Baha Mar, which attracted thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts as well as former US President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Those hopes evaporated last month when FTX collapsed within the span of a week in November.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas froze FTX’s assets in The Bahamas and moved to put the company into liquidation.

As one of his final acts as CEO, Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

FTX has over 100 companies in over 20 countries. It lost between $10 billion and $50 billion, court documents show.