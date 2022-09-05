Business

27.5 % revenue decline in June compared to previous fiscal year

Timing delays related to tax payment resulted in a 27.5 percent decline in revenue during the month of June, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Still, revenue was up month-over-month by 6.8 percent driven by higher input from trade transactions, according to the June 2022 Monthly Fiscal Summary Report.

“During the month of June 2022, revenues increased by 6.8 percent ($14.0 million) to $221.3 million compared to the prior month. This improved performance was largely attributed to an increase in revenue collection from international trade and transaction taxes ($13.1 million),” the Ministry said in a statement.

“However, June 2022 revenues decreased by 27.5 percent ($84.0 million) compared to the prior fiscal year; driven by decreased collections of $61.1 million in excise tax owing to timing delays related to tax payment, $13.7 million in VAT largely related to VAT on property, $9.7 million in the sale of goods and services, and $19.4 million in other non-tax revenues.”

The government also took in an additional $637.3 million from the proceeds of borrowing.

That financing came in the form of $202 million in Bahamas Registered Stock, $30 million in Central Bank advances and $385 million in bond placements.

The Ministry of Finance said central government’s debt grew by a net $414.3 million in June and repayments totaled $223 million, of which $173 million were in Treasury Bill placements.

“Owing to the posting of supplementary expenditures to settle outstanding arrears, total outlays increased by 87.4 percent ($251.9 million) to $540.1 million relative to the prior month; primarily driven by increased outlays for the use of goods and services ($70.1 million), subsidies ($83.4 million), public debt interest payments ($34.2 million), and the acquisition of non-financial capital assets ($57.8 million),” it said.

“Compared to the same period of the prior year, expenditures rose by 0.6 percent ($3.4 million). This was largely due to additional disbursements of $51.1 million for public debt interest payments and $40.3 million in other recurrent transfers; with reductions in COVID19 related social assistance ($38.1 million), use of goods and services ($23.6 million), and the acquisition of non-financial capital assets ($35.5 million).”

