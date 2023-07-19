275 Haitian migrants caught by US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard captured 275 Haitian migrants near Cay Sal last Saturday, Immigration Minister Keith Bell said yesterday.

The migrants were turned over to Bahamian authorities on Monday evening.

Bell said the group is made up of 194 men, 60 women and 21 children.

The Coast Guard said it will continue to deter migrants who attempt to enter the US unlawfully.

“Those attempting to illegally migrate to the US in an overloaded, unsafe vessel are putting themselves and their loved ones in extreme danger,” said Lt. Commander Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to The Bahamas.

“The Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping anyone who attempts an unlawful and unsafe voyage at sea.”