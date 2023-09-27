2,800 apply so far for 300 jobs

Nearly 3,000 people descended on Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium in New Providence yesterday to apply for 300 positions at the soon-to-be-open British Colonial hotel.

Area Director of Human Resources and Training for The Pointe Latoya Kemp said 2,800 people came in person to the stadium.

Today is day two of hiring for the British Colonial, and Kemp expects the turnout to be just as busy as yesterday.

According to Kemp, some people who will get acceptance letters have already been identified.

“We have a lot of persons we are going to hire who we accepted documents from,” she said.

“We have a lot of them. Housekeeping blew us out of the water. There were a lot of food and beverage candidates, but housekeeping was the win. Those candidates were amazing.

“I’m confident that we will find all of the staff we need for British Colonial, as well as backfill our talent pool at Margaritaville.”

The Pointe comprises a group of properties, including the British Colonial, Margaritaville, and One Particular Harbour in Downtown Nassau.

Kemp said they were also able to find talent for other parts of The Pointe properties while interviewing for the British Colonial.

She explained that the Department of Labour helped facilitate the two-day job fair, and assisted with preregistration, and did an “amazing job” with directing applicants through the process at the stadium.

The British Colonial’s owners have spent $100 million on its redevelopment, and it is expected to open in early December, while in mid-October occupancy in the other Pointe properties “should be skyrocketing”, Kemp said.

The property closed as a Hilton-branded hotel on February 15, 2022 and has been closed ever since.

As of May 2023, unemployment in The Bahamas stood at 8.8 percent, according to the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute.

At the time of the survey, there were 19,290 unemployed people in the country.

The total labor force in the country stood at 219,465, with 200,175 people being recorded as employed.

It was the first Labour Force Survey conducted since December 2019 when unemployment was recorded at 10.7 percent on New Providence (the only island where the survey was conducted after Hurricane Dorian impacted Grand Bahama and Abaco).

In its “Monthly Economic and Financial Developments July 2023” report, released on September 4, the Central Bank of The Bahamas said the domestic economy is projected to sustain its positive growth trajectory in 2023.

It said new and ongoing foreign investment-led projects are anticipated to provide support to the construction sector and, by extension, to economic growth.

“In terms of the labor market, the employment rate is expected to continue to improve, associated with job gains concentrated largely in the construction and tourism sectors,” the Central Bank said.