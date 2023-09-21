30 complete training on how to deal with mentally ill inmates 

Thirty participants have completed behavioral health certifications offered by the American Correctional Association with the aim of better preparing officers and other personnel for the challenges they face when dealing with mentally ill inmates.

The Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS) has 149 mentally challenged inmates, according to prison officials.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe explained the importance of the training, noting that when the recently passed Mental Health Act comes into effect, mentally ill patients would have to be sent to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, or another approved facility, due to inefficiencies at BDOCs.

“This year, the Davis Cooper administration passed the Mental Health Act, and when it is brought into force, if this facility cannot be certified as one for someone mentally ill to receive treatment, we will have to transfer every mentally ill inmate to Sandilands or some other facility,” Munroe said.

“When you are placed in those conditions of confinement, facing indefinite detention, that will be mentally challenging on the strongest of us. And so, I hear Commissioner Cleare saying you have 149 mentally challenged; I suspect that you have 149 identified mentally challenged, with many who may be challenged but not yet display. The reason for the training of these correctional officers is so that they may be aware of the signs to look for, to identify persons to include in that list.”

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare also confirmed that the prison averages one murder of a mentally ill inmate every three months. There is also a mentally ill inmate in the female wing of the prison, according to officials.

Cleare noted there are many homeless people on the streets of New Providence, and said he does not think enough is done to address mental health in the country.

“We have a massive problem as it relates to mental health in our department. Again, we are judged based on how we treat ill persons in our society, and so far, we aren’t doing a good job because I’m still seeing too much.

“My biggest burden on me right now is that you can drive around every street corner in Nassau and there is a mentally ill person on every street in Nassau. I drove from West Bay Street to Potter’s Cay Dock this morning. Well, I’m not a psychiatrist or psychologist, but I think I could [tell] if you’re a little off. I counted nine patients alone.”

The training was reportedly intense and involved online sessions and interactive training.

One exercise involved participants wearing headphones and having a voice play in their head while somebody tries to speak with them. That exercise is designed to help participants empathize with mentally challenged inmates.

Forty participants were selected for the program, but only 30 made it through, with two more results pending. Six of the participants were registered nurses, and one was a psychologist.

Thirty more participants are expected to be enrolled from within the prison. Officials say the aim is to have 200 trained individuals in the prison.

Police and defense force officers will also be given the training.