32 captured in alleged human smuggling operation

2 hours ago
149 Less than a minute

Thirty-two people were captured and arrested in an alleged human smuggling operation in waters off West Bay Street on Monday night, police said. 

Police, acting on information, went to the rear of a building on West Bay Street shortly after 8 p.m. and met five vessels at the dock. 

Two boat operators immediately cast off from the dock when they saw police and escaped. The remaining people attempted to flee the area. 

Police were able to capture 32 people – seven Bahamians; nine Cubans; eight Colombians; two Romanians; and six Jamaicans. 

