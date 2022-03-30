37-year-old accused of indecent assault

A 37-year-old man was accused of indecent assault soon after being released from prison for the same crime.

Prosecutors allege that Prince Thompson, of Cambridge Street, inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl on March 21.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment before Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday.

Prosecuting attorney Inspector Kenny Thompson objected to bail for the accused on the grounds that he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for indecent assault in 2020.

The prosecutor also submitted that the accused was expected to be charged with fondling another child.

The magistrate remanded the defendant into custody pending a bail hearing.