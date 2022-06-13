$385 million bond offering oversubscribed 

The government successfully closed its $385 million dual-tranche debt offering in the international capital markets, attracting 3.85 percent and nine percent. respectively on the Series A and Series B notes.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the offering was oversubscribed.

The $135 million Series A notes at 3.85 percent were supported by a $200 million guarantee from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), with a maturity date in June 2036.

The $250 million Series B notes were traded at nine percent – much lower than the 13.5 percent financial services company Goldman Sachs set in its initial price thoughts – and is due to mature in June 2029.

“The successful financing marks the return of The Bahamas to the international debt capital markets since last placing US$225 million via a reopening of its 8.95 percent notes due 2032 on December 2, 2020. The offering also represents a placement with an all-in yield substantially inside The Bahamas’ secondary market curve,” the Ministry of Finance said in the statement.

“In recent times, market conditions have not been favorable for emerging market countries like The Bahamas. The combination of increasing US Treasury rates, widening emerging market credit spreads, uncertainty regarding the outlook of inflation globally, rising commodity prices, among other considerations, have materially reduced market access for non-investment grade-rated issuers globally.”

Goldman Sachs & Co acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the Series A notes and as a joint bookrunner for the Series B notes, while Oppenheimer & Co acted as a joint bookrunner for the Series B notes, the government noted.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the successful placing demonstrates The Bahamas’ continued access to the international debt markets, despite the challenging backdrop observed in the global capital markets.

“During the marketing process of the bond offering, we had the opportunity to reach over 80 investors globally and to discuss the ongoing recovery of the Bahamian economy, following the challenges posed by Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19. We also shared with them the key growth and employment promoting initiatives that the government has implemented for the tourism and financial services sectors and our commitment to attaining the medium-term fiscal consolidation targets articulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2018 and our medium-term fiscal and debt projections,” he said.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I would like to thank the IDB for their support in this bond offering and for their steady commitment to working with us to meet our financing and liability management needs within the context of our macroeconomic goals and development objectives.”

The IDB last year provided The Bahamas with the policy-based $200 million guarantee under the condition that the government implement policy to strengthen the blue economy.

The government said because of the guarantee it was able to attract more demand for the bonds, and at a lower cost.

“The guarantee, alongside the international market’s recognition of the ongoing recovery in the Bahamian economy and the Commonwealth’s commitment to responsible fiscal and debt management strategies, helped to catalyze investor demand for the dual-tranche offering, which was driven primarily by investors located in the United States of America and continental Europe,” the Ministry of Finance said.

“The Bahamas’ access to the guarantee was contingent upon the Commonwealth’s confirmation of certain initiatives being underway to promote a healthier and more productive ocean in The Bahamas. These include reforms and actions to foster business recovery for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the blue economy and a commitment to pursue investment projects suitable for future blue bond financing.”

The government said the proceeds from the dual-tranche offering will extend the average life of The Bahamas’ existing debt stock.

Last month, Prime Minister Philip Davis tabled two resolutions for the government to borrow $690 million in supplemental financing this fiscal year, $251 million of which would be used to cover obligations in the rest of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, and the other $439 million to cover cash shortages estimated in the 2022/2023 budget.