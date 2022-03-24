$400k spent on roads in run up to royal visit

Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Luther Smith said yesterday that the government spent roughly $400,000 on paving roads ahead of today’s royal visit.

“Annually, the Ministry of Works has about $9.5 million to $10 million for New Providence road maintenance and also that includes some road reconstruction,” Smith said when called for comment.

“Basically, that’s road maintenance. Generally speaking, we spend most of it during the course of the year and so it’s an ongoing program. With specific respect to the sections of roads that would have been repaved recently, we estimated that we have only spent $400,000 doing those various sections of roads.

“The road maintenance program continues unabated and what is only holding us up in some instances is the trenching and stuff that needs to be done by Water and Sewerage [Corporation] and sometimes by BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) before we do massive paving.”

Smith said paving was done in five areas: part of the airport gateway, Shirley Street leaving Montagu Beach, the road leading to the Office of the Prime Minister, “a small section” on Bay Street, and leading up to Sybil Strachan Primary School on Carmichael Road.

All four areas are routes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who will be in The Bahamas until Saturday, will have to travel for events during their official visit commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Smith said those sections of road were in “pretty bad condition”.

“As I said to you earlier, it isn’t just for the royals,” he said.

“It’s for all of the traveling public — the Bahamians and everyone else. And so, the benefit is going to be enduring and the benefits will be for all motorists.”

In recent days, some members of the public criticized the government’s decision to pave the roads for the royal visit.

Smith said he does not see “any validity” that the projects were carried out because of the duke and duchess’ visit.

“As I said earlier, the broader principle is that the road is there for everyone to use,” he said.

“It would have had to be done anyhow in context of the wider road maintenance program. All we did is move that bit up a little earlier. That’s all.”

Smith said “much more” paving will be done between now and June.