$43 million CDB loan approved for East GB schools

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a $43.3 million loan facility to the government for the construction and redevelopment of two schools in East Grand Bahama. That part of Grand Bahama was severely damaged during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The funding, the bank said, will be used for the rehabilitation of the East End Primary School and construction of a new East Grand Bahama Comprehensive School.

The bank said the new comprehensive school complex will include a multi-purpose hurricane shelter, which will be designed to function as a cafeteria during school hours and as a hurricane shelter.

“In addition, 2,000 teachers and principals will be trained in learning recovery and enhancement to support student-centered, differentiated, accelerated learning to address the learning loss occasioned by the impact of COVID-19. The total cost of the project is US$48.08 million, with the government contributing counterpart funding of US$4.76 million,” the bank said, adding that the loan was approved earlier this month by its board of directors.

“The facilities will fill the critical need that arose in East Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian’s passage destroyed four schools in the area – the East End Preschool in Freetown, the East End Primary School in High Rock, the East End Junior High School in McClean’s Town and the All-Aged School in Sweeting’s Cay.”

The bank continued, “As a result, for much of the past three years, students have been forced to rise as early as 4:00 a.m. to make the over 60-mile commute by bus and ferry to Freeport to access educational services. The lengthy commute has made it challenging for students to keep up with their schoolwork, challenges that were further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on schooling.”

CDB Chief of the Social Sector Division Dr. Martin Baptiste said, “Given the intersectionality between the home, community and the school, the investment in new school infrastructure will also play a significant role in the general improvement of respective communities, enhancing skills training programs, social protection initiatives and promoting social cohesion.”

Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

