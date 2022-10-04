50 dialysis patients get free mammogram exams

Fifty female dialysis patients were recipients of vouchers for free mammograms at the Kidney Centre on Grand Bahama, donated by Mammogram Access Program (MAP) and its sponsors.

Early detection of breast cancer not only prolongs but, in most cases, saves lives; therefore, MAP Founder Nikeia Watson is also using the initiative to increase awareness of the importance of women testing annually.

Watson said she received a call from one of the doctors at the Kidney Centre, Dr. Odia Stubbs, who was concerned that the women had not had an exam since Hurricane Dorian.

“So, we were looking at a three-year timeframe that those patients haven’t been able to access mammogram screens,” Watson said.

She explained that Stubbs wanted the women to be examined to complete their yearly evaluations, which is very important for kidney patients.

The women were evaluated on October 3 at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Watson, a certified mammographer, launched MAP in 2020 after noticing a decline in screening numbers following hurricanes.

“I started my career in 2003 and in 2004,” she said. “We had Frances and Jeanne.

“When I came onto the scene, my former employer, Rand Memorial Hospital, was screening around 2,000 women a year.

After the storms, I looked at the rate, how the numbers were impacted, and I noticed a trend.

“Every time we would have a major [hurricane] event, the service would pause,” Stubbs said.

“It would do so for a while and there would be no recovery of the screening numbers.”

Watson explained that she didn’t have an issue with the pause, but her concern was the lack of “hustle” to reinstate testing.

“I didn’t see that same urgency placed on getting the power, water and other necessities restored, put on getting screening back up and running,” she said.

While acknowledging that after a traumatic event focus has usually shifted to recovery, Watson believes a greater effort needs to be made to get women back in the screening program for there to be any recovery in the numbers.

“So, MAP was established, basically, to increase the screening rate in the northern Bahamas,” she said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) experts, breast cancer has oVvertaken lung cancer as the world’s most commonly diagnosed cancer.

Bahamas breast cancer data published on the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Bahamas website revealed that health officials estimate 300 to 500 new cases of breast cancer each year. There were no specific figures for Grand Bahama.

Additionally, it was noted that 48 percent of the women diagnosed with breast cancer in The Bahamas were under the age of 50, the average age of diagnosis in The Bahamas is 42, and 44 percent had stage 3 or stage 4 cancer.

With October being observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Watson said it is vital that the message of annual testing be promoted.

“We must shock the system,” she said.

“And not only that, but we also have to manage [cases].

“When there are low screening rates, it spills over to high mortality rates. What happens is, we are going to start getting the women to screen, but we are going to get them late; when the disease is at stage 3, 4.

“At that point, we are going to have to utilize all of the resources to get the women to survive, be a survivor.”

According to Watson, when a patient is diagnosed at a stage 3 or 4, the survival prognoses drop to 70 percent, whereas at stage 1, there is a 99 percent chance of survival.

To date, MAP has assisted with 157 screenings, not including the 50 dialysis patients.

“This mean that the women have been examined, gotten their reports and are on to whatever the next stage is in their journey,” Watson said.

With no government assistance presently, she added, “All donations are provided by sponsorship from corporate or civic organizations, and individuals.”

For the Kidney Centre screenings, Watson is partnering with City of Life, which will be hosting its annual Fall Festival on October 11, from which part proceeds will go toward funding the mammograms.

Sixty-two-year-old dialysis patient Miriam Knowles, who has no medical insurance, said she was pleased to learn that she and the other ladies at the Kidney Centre who cannot afford the exam will be tested.

“Aside from having to take this treatment three times a week, having to think about doing a mammogram was an added burden,” she said.

“So, I am very grateful to everyone [who] is helping me to get my mammogram.

Kidney Centre Clinical Manager Kylie Turnquest said the donations were timely.

Turnquest noted that patients are already dealing with a chronic illness, so having MAP donate the vouchers was very thoughtful.

“At the Kidney Centre, we look at our patients’ holistic health,” he said.

“We don’t just look to treat just their kidneys, because they are more than that. And so, along with MAP, we want to encourage them to look at their whole health.”

Anyone wishing to assist MAP with financing mammograms can contact Watson at her office, #10 Executive Office Centre on West Mall Drive, or call 804-4627.