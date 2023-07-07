50 years from now – where are we headed?

It is not easy to predict the next 30 seconds in sports, not even .4 seconds, but it is good to have an idea as to where an organization, or country, is headed. The Bahamas, for a nation of under half of a million people, has triumphed many others on the international stage since ushering in independence 50 years ago on July 10, 1973.

Looking ahead, the future is bright for The Bahamas on the world stage, in part due to those who have paved the way that opened doors for athletes, coaches and administrators.

One of the most obvious areas where The Bahamas has seen growth is in professional baseball. There are currently over 20 professional baseball players in the Major League Baseball (MLB) farm system, or Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and one in the big leagues – the Miami Marlins outfielder Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr. In the MiLB, several players such as the Marlins’ Ian Lewis, the Chicago Cubs’ Bertram “BJ” Murray, the New York Mets’ Warren Saunders, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Tahnaj Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Kristian Robinson, among others, have a great chance of playing in the majors one day.

It is no secret that MLB teams have great interest in Bahamian talent. Earlier this year, six Bahamians were signed during the international signing period, namely Sebastian Walcott, Janero Miller, Chad Delancy, Daniel Gaitor, Andrew Arthur and Breyias Dean. Walcott was the number eight MLB international prospect and Miller came in at number 16.

These signings were not pulled out of thin air, but were rather from the hard work of local baseball academies – International Elite Sports Academy (I-Elite) and Max Development (MaxD). I-Elite is run by Geron Sands and Albert Cartwright while MaxD is run by Greg Burrows Jr. There is also the two most popular baseball leagues of New Providence – Freedom Farm and the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) – that provide baseball players the opportunity to showcase their talent and skills.

The completion of the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium will put the spotlight on The Bahamas even more as the country prepares to host international games and training camps. Also, more and more scouts will come here looking for baseball talent. In December 2022, the new facility hosted the Caribbean Baseball Cup where the future of Bahamian baseball was on display.

There is no doubt that within the next five years, more Bahamians will get an opportunity to sign professional contracts and reach the big leagues.

In basketball, there are three Bahamians in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and all three are making a significant impact with their respective teams – former NBA Three-Point Champion Chavano “Buddy” Hield with the Indiana Pacers, former NBA No. 1 draft pick DeAndre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns and former NBA Draft first rounder Kai Jones with the Charlotte Hornets. In the Women’s National Basketball Association (NBA), Jonquel “JJ” Jones of the New York Liberty was the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) two years ago.

Bahamians love track and field and they will love it even more as the future is very bright with the likes of Terrence Jones, Wanya McCoy, Keyshawn Strachan, Carlos Brown Jr., Kamera Strachan, Jamiah Nabbie and Keyezra Thomas, just to name a few. They are gradually following in the footsteps of former global champions Pauline Davis-Thompson, Tonique Williams, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Steven Gardiner, Troy Kemp and Donald Thomas, just to name a few.

Jones is the youngest Bahamian to run under 10 seconds in the men’s 100 meters (m), doing so twice this past season in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I track and field. At the time of this article, he ran the seventh fastest time in the world with a personal time of 9.91 seconds, tying the Bahamian national record. Jones is also on World Athletics’ top list in the 200m, coming in at number five with a personal best time of 19.87 seconds.

McCoy is right behind Jones in the sprints, and with Brown, who is 17 years old, there is much to look forward to in the short sprints for men for The Bahamas. There could be a medal in the 4x100m relay at global meets if the trio keep running at this pace.

In the field events, the Strachan brother and sister duo of Keyshawn and Kamera have both shown what they can do in the javelin throw. Keyshawn already has the national record, but an injury derailed a promising NCAA freshman season, keeping him out of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships. His sister, Kamera, broke the under-17 girls record at the 50th CARIFTA Games this year. Her clubmate and schoolmate at St. Augustine’s College (SAC), Dior-Rae Scott, whose CARIFTA record she broke, is also a name to remember in the javelin throw for years to come.

Collegiate athlete Rhema Otabor is the top NCAA javelin thrower, winning that title this year, and could soon crack the 60-meter mark and possibly even break Laverne Eve’s 23-year-old national record. Otabor had a personal best throw of 59.49m (195’ 2”) at the NCAA Championships and Eve’s national record is 63.73m (209’ 1”).

At this year’s Bahamas National High School Track and Field Championships and CARIFTA Trials, Nabbie and Thomas had coming out parties as Bahamians got to know their names. Nabbie went on to win the sprint double in the 100m and 200m at the CARIFTA Games in the under-17 girls division. The Queen’s College student is touted as the next Miller-Uibo. Thomas, who hails from Freeport, Grand Bahama, is in a league of her own in the under-15 girls division, qualifying for CARIFTA in the 400m at the age of 13. She was not ratified because she was too young to run at this year’s CARIFTA Games. She easily made the team for the 2023 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Age Group Championships, winning by a comfortable margin in the under-15 girls division.

Lamar Taylor is one of the names to remember in swimming as he looks to swim an Olympic cut in any of his strokes – the freestyle and the backstroke events. This past collegiate season, he won a triple crown at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, coming away with the titles in the 50 and 100-yard free events and the 50-yard backstroke event. He was named the NCAA Division II Swimmer of the Year for his performances, and he is the first Bahamian swimmer to achieve those feats.

At this year’s CARIFTA Swimming Championships, there were two Bahamian swimmers who came away with the high point award for their respective age groups as they had dominant swims. Saleste Gibson scored 75 points in the 11-12 girls division, winning seven individual gold medals. David Singh won the 11-12 boys division, scoring 73 points and grabbing six gold medals. They are on a path of carving their names into Bahamian history as time progresses.

Long Island native Dakarai Turnquest is one of the top pool shooters in The Bahamas, and one of the top junior pool shooters in the world, welcoming international accolades. The 16-year-old placed fourth overall at the 32nd annual Valley National Eight-Ball Association (VNEA) World Junior Championships in 2022. In that competition, there were more than 300 shooters from all over the world. Turnquest finished with an 8-2 win/loss record and fell in the bronze medal game. Pool is not a popular sport in The Bahamas, but the junior is someone to keep a close eye on as he develops.

There are some sports and athletes that were not mentioned in this article such as Xavion Johnson in judo, Fredrick King in boys basketball, and Denika Lightbourne and Rhema Collins in girls basketball, but they, too, will put The Bahamas on the map on the “Road to 100”.

It will take the collective effort of the government of The Bahamas, sports administrations and corporate Bahamas to ensure that these current athletes, and future ones, get a chance to showcase their talents on the international stage. Though small, The Bahamas has made significant noise in sports, and with athletes as the ones mentioned in this article, The Bahamas can continue to be vociferous on the world stage in the sports arena for the next 50 years and beyond.