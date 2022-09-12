515 percent increase in tourist arrivals

Up to the end of July, The Bahamas welcomed 3.6 million tourists, which Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday represents more than a 500 percent increase over last year at the same time.

Cooper said it has become standard that the Nassau Cruise Port regularly brings in 21,000 passengers per day, while on average 11,000 travelers pass through Lynden Pindling International Airport each day.

“We are this year rivaling the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019, with our destination welcoming 3,676,692 visitors from January through July in 2022. That number represents a 515 percent increase over the same period a year before,” he said while addressing the ASTA Caribbean Showcase dinner, held at the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort yesterday evening.

“If we look at stopover visitors specifically, those numbers totaled 866,036 by July 2022, compared to 525,234 in 2021. And this summer, the major resorts of Nassau and Paradise Island are reporting 80 percent occupancy, with a positive forecast going into the winter of 2023. And we’re not slowing down.”

Noting that more and more hotels that were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic are reopening, Cooper said Melia and the British Colonial will soon come back on stream.

Last month, Cooper said the country was struggling to meet room demand, as more and more tourists with pent up desire to travel opt to vacation in The Bahamas.

He said has a result, tourism officials had to ask the operators of those shuttered hotels to reopen.

“More hotels the pandemic shuttered are also being brought back on stream. We have Club Med in San Salvador returning to service this fall. We have the Hilton coming back on stream. And we have the Melia on the Cable Beach strip coming back on stream. What’s good for Bahamas tourism is good for Sandals. We’re getting more hotel rooms in the system,” he said.

“And we’re attracting substantial airlift to keep those rooms filled. We now have 12 direct flights per week coming out of Europe. Bahamasair is flying directly from Raleigh Durham. Sunwing is returning from Canada to Grand Bahama. America Airlines is coming directly out of Charlotte. And we are in talks with Frontier about even more airlift. Lynden Pindling International Airport has more than 11,000 passengers transiting per day on the weekends. On Abaco, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Exuma, we are finalizing the plans to rebuild airports there.”

Tourism officials are leveraging the huge global demand for travel that has emerged following the pandemic, Cooper said, and are laser focused in the determination to grow and expand the tourism business.

“I want to note that even though the world has become more tech oriented, travel consumers have never lost their natural desire for the human element, and travel advisors are the ones who deliver the human touch in a field dominated by technology. And we understand that human touch. That is why beginning this month through to mid-2023, the Ministry of Tourism will take The Bahamas to the world in a series of global sales missions called “Bringing The Bahamas to You”. These missions will take The Bahamas to cities across the US, Canada and Latin America,” he told the travel professionals.

“We will be meeting face-to-face with travel advisors and travel media, who will get the opportunity to experience a grand showcase: product updates, panel discussions, interviews, tourism forecasts, a trade show and an immersion in Bahamian culture and entertainment.

“Cities include Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh, Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. In Canada, we will be going to Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. Latin America, Europe and Middle East are also on our radar. We are looking at all of our emerging markets and seeing how we can shape two-destination or multi-destination vacations. Whether its Orlando-Bahamas or Bahamas-Jamaica. We believe in partnership.”