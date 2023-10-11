News

6-year-old injured during shooting on Grand Bahama

0 Less than a minute

Police said a six-year-old boy was injured during a shooting on Grand Bahama last night. 

According to reports, sometime around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police were notified of the incident by hospital officials.

“Preliminary reports indicate the child was at home when family members heard a loud bang and discovered the child inside a bedroom with injuries to the abdomen,” police said.

“The child was taken to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

“Acting on intelligence, police recovered a pistol along with a large quantity of ammunition and subsequently, took the relative of the child into custody.”

