62 percent drop in fiscal deficit

The government has reported a 62.2 percent reduction in the country’s fiscal deficit since the start of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance’s statement on the February Monthly Fiscal Summary Report revealed.

The report, which the government is mandated through the Public Finance Management Act to produce, reveals that the deficit is estimated at $326.5 million, 38 percent of the budget, compared to $863.7 million during the prior fiscal period.

During a briefing on the results at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing last Thursday, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson explained that the largest part of the government’s expenditure has been paying bills left over by the previous government.

“The big driver of the increase of expenditure was paying prior year bills as we try to catch up with arrears,” Wilson said.

“…Even though with the expenditure increase, the deficit has continued to shrink.”

The monthly report also outlines the government’s fiscal performance for February 2022, which reveals that monthly revenue increased by 40.8 percent compared to 2021.

“During the month of February 2022, revenues declined by 16.2 percent ($38.2 million), compared to the prior month, to $197.4 million, in line with seasonal trends,” the statement read.

“Conversely, expenditures contracted by 4.4 percent ($10.7 million) to $230.5 million during the month, an increase of 10.1 percent ($21.2 million) over the prior year.

“As a result of activities, a deficit of $33.1 million was realized for the month, approximately 52 percent ($35.8 million) lower than the same period of the year prior.”

According to the statement, the central government’s net debt increased by $181.3 million for February, and by $428.8 million since the start of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, when compared to the $1.3 billion in net debt increase in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Wilson noted this is a “dramatic reduction”.

Wilson also reported that value-added tax (VAT) receipts for January and February 2022 have topped pre-pandemic results by 28.5 percent, despite the government’s reduction in the VAT rate at the beginning of the year.

He explained that when compared to January and February 2020, the VAT receipts for the first two months of this year show that the economy’s strength is improving from the hit it took during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VAT revenues for January and February 2022 totaled $212.6 million, when compared to January and February 2020, when VAT revenues were $165.5 million.

When the Progressive Liberal Party won the government last September, the Davis administration carried through with its intention to lower the VAT rate from 12 percent to 10 percent, hoping the change would lead to an increase in consumer spending.

“The VAT decrease has not led to an overall decrease in VAT revenue,” Wilson said.

“So, we’ve seen VAT performance has actually increased dramatically and some of that is because of the increase in economic activity because of the opening of the economy, some of that is because of our revenue administration efforts and some of that is because our lower VAT rate has encouraged more consumption.”

While the government said the 10 percent VAT decrease would be a trial reduction, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis suggested the government would likely not change the VAT rate, despite suggestions to the contrary from international multilateral agencies.

Halkitis has said the government will continue to track the VAT performance at 10 percent into the middle of the year to see if revenue collections continue to trend in a positive direction.