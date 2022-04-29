64 Haitians captured off the coast of Cuba

The US Coast Guard intercepted a Haitian sloop north of Cuba yesterday with 64 people onboard.

Images released by the Coast Guard show a beat up boat with an orange and blue sail that was overcrowded. The 49 men and 15 women sat in the center of the boat with little to no space to move about.

The Coast Guard intercepted the sloop 60 miles northwest of Cuba. The migrants were transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Since October 1, 2021, the Coast Guard said it interdicted 3,795 Haitians.

The Coast Guard’s reporting period is October 1 to September 30.

In the previous report period, 1,527 Haitians were caught, it said.

RBDF Commodore Dr. Raymond King said that the force has noticed, in the last two to three months, that Haitian migrants are now heading directly to Florida, instead of The Bahamas.

He said migrants are moving along the Old Bahama Channel, which separates the northern coast of Cuba and the southern coast of the Great Bahama Bank.

“So, they are moving along the northern Cuban coast and then they would cross over at Cay Sal Bank … and attempt to make it to the state of Florida,” he said.

The Associated Press reported yesterday that gang violence in Haiti worsened this week with criminals chasing people out of their homes in Port-Au-Prince, killing at least 20 people, including children.

Haiti has been embroiled in political and economic free-fall after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July.