$7.5B hit to GDP from Dorian, COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with Hurricane Dorian dealt a $7.5 billion blow to the GDP of The Bahamas, a newly-released United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report concluded.

“As a result, social and economic development will likely be inhibited for years to come,” the report said.

“Governor of the Central Bank of The Bahamas John Rolle, at the 2021 Annual Bahamas Business Outlook, presented that the Central Bank estimates that the economy will not rebound until 2023, whereas the International Monetary Fund forecasted in their Staff Concluding Statement of the 2020 Article IV Mission that the Bahamian GDP will only recover to pre-COVID-19 levels during 2024.”

The report, titled “Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 Pandemic on MSMEs in The Bahamas”, also found that 27 percent of micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSME) on Grand Bahama and Abaco were forced to permanently close.

It said “as many as half of MSMEs on Abaco and one in 10 on Grand Bahama had to close permanently”.

“Those that remain open continue to remain vulnerable to the ongoing impact of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and their capacity to recover is in question,” the report said.

Hurricane Dorian, which was a dangerous Category 5 storm, devastated portions of Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019, causing $3.4 billion in damage. Less than six months later, The Bahamas recorded its first case of COVID-19.

Shortly after that discovery, the governor general declared a state of emergency and the competent authority imposed lockdowns and curfews and ordered the closure of non-essential businesses.

The UNDP report is based off a survey, with a sample size of 486 responses, conducted between November 2020 and February 2021.

It noted that over 63 percent of micro and small businesses were impacted by both Dorian and the pandemic.

“When asked about whether the business has been able to remain open with impact of the storm and pandemic, 184 businesses indicated that they have been able to remain at least partially open (41.6 percent),” the report said.

“Approximately 30 percent (30.5 percent) declared they were temporarily closed and about 28 percent (27.8 percent) permanently closed.”

The report said MSMEs on Grand Bahama were better positioned to restart in 2020 “due to having a stronger local customer community”.

“Grand Bahama MSMEs were also more likely to have international customers and exports when compared to Abaco,” the report said.

“Abaco had a heavier reliance on tourists and visitors (34 percent) compared to Grand Bahama’s 16.8 percent, which makes them particularly vulnerable to the travel related restrictions of the pandemic.

“More than 27 percent of MSMEs closed permanently in Grand Bahama and Abaco. More than 55 percent of businesses in Abaco indicated not being able to withstand the impact of both Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 and have closed their businesses permanently.

“Less than 12 percent of businesses in Grand Bahama responded similarly. A higher percentage of Abaco MSMEs (73.5 percent) indicated decreased sales than those in Grand Bahama (46.3 percent) in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.”

The Central Bank reported that there was sustained growth in The Bahamas in the second quarter of 2019, which was supported by increased tourist arrivals and investment in the construction industry.

Corruption

The report noted that 17 percent of MSMEs surveyed in Grand Bahama and Abaco reported paying “extra or tipping” for public services.

“The Transparency International 2018 Global Corruption Barometer study of the region found that 41 percent of Bahamians paid some level of bribe to ensure they could access public services,” the report said.

“Therefore, it is notable that 78 percent (78.2 percent) of MSME survey respondents in Grand Bahama and Abaco indicated not having experiences of paying or tipping a civil servant to have publicly available services rendered.”

Of the 17 percent who did report tipping, 4.8 percent said they did it one time; 9.5 percent said they did it sometimes; and 3.6 reported that they did it often.

Post-mortem

The UNDP noted that several non governmental organizations that provided support in the aftermath of Dorian and COVID reported that there “may be significant overlap in their efforts and minimal opportunity to ensure that the available resources were disbursed inclusively and with equity”.

“As such, better cooperation, and coordination among government, MSMEs, the institutional partners and NGOs that are working to support MSMEs, can support planning and implementation of programming to be more strategic in post Dorian and COVID-19 recovery,” the UNDP report said.

It also noted that the government and its partners may benefit from a comprehensive assessment of the impact achieved during these dual crises.