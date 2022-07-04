73 maritime cadets graduate

Seventy-three students – 36 males and 37 females – on four separate islands were awarded Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) certificates of completion.

Eleuthera led the way with 31 graduates. Island-wide, Eleuthera also boasted the largest number of students enrolled in the BMCC with in excess of 100 students participating.

The graduating high school students, with an increase over the 42 students who completed the program in 2021, reflected an increase of 55.3 percent, according to Clayton Curtis, BMCC national coordinator.

According to Curtis, the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 did not deter the program.

“Rather than going on hiatus, we simply pivoted – set a new course into the previously unchartered waters – weathered any number of storms and rough passages in order to arrive safely at our destination.”

Graduation ceremonies were held each year.

After the northern islands were left devastated in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Curtis said Grand Bahama regrouped and move on.

He said efforts are being made to revive the BMCC on Abaco.

Cadets in Grand Bahama were fortunate he said in that they were allowed to be in a face-to-face setting for their instruction – which is the ideal situation, as it is difficult to teach the concepts of terrestrial (coastal) navigation in a virtual setting.

Taye Fountain received the Most Outstanding Cadet Award.

“We had a total of 16 students receiving certificates in Grand Bahama with only two of them being female.”

Dr. Shawn Thurston encouraged the Grand Bahamian cadets to think outside of the box.

“There is no conceivable land-based job which cannot similarly be performed at a sea-based establishment. The possibilities are therefore endless. All that is required is that you make a commitment to live the maritime life that you have been dreaming of.”

Referencing an article by Seth Godin, American author and dot com business executive, Thurston reminded them that they live in a world filled with opportunity.

“In fact, we have more than an opportunity – we have an obligation. An obligation to spend our time doing great things; to find ideas that matter and to share them; to push ourselves and the people around us to demonstrate gratitude, insight and inspiration; to take risks and to make the world better by simply being amazing.”

Thurston told cadets to take hold of their fears and come away with an understanding and determination to make a positive difference not only in their personal lives, but also in the lives of those around them.

“All it will take is practice, determination and a different thought process to make it happen. Choice – not chance – determines your destiny, dreams and values.” He encouraged them to choose wisely.

In New Providence, Jacqueline Simmons, chairman of the board of directors for the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA), under whose oversight the BMCC functions, spoke to the many opportunities that are now available in the maritime industry, both ship-board and shore-side such as marine pilots, ship repair facilities, vessel chandlery, marine surveying and inspection.

She told the cadets that the shipping industry cemented its place as the third pillar of the Bahamian economy behind tourism and banking. She noted, however, that nationwide, there were only five cadets who received instruction in the area of marine engineering, even though there is considerable demand for engineers aboard ocean-going vessels. Simmons charged the coordinator to do whatever is necessary to increase the number of students who pursue engineering because as nice as a cruise liner may look, it cannot go anywhere without engineers.

The cadets also heard from Chandler B. T. Sands, president and CEO of Aquamarine Agency Ltd., which provides crewing services for vessels trading locally and internationally, who congratulated them for reaching stage two of their lives – the journey to adulthood. He told them in order to live their best life, they must discover their purpose.

“Why did God choose you? Why are you here?

“Your passions: What are the things that you love doing and would do without being paid?

“Your gifting: Things that come easily to you, that you do well, and persons would pay you to do.

“Your dislikes: Things that you do not do well and do not enjoy doing.

“Your fuel: What motivates you? When these things are considered, in concert, then we must realize that investment comes in three sources, namely, time, talent and treasure. All of this is important to prevent us from living unfulfilled lives.”

In Inagua, 10 students received certificates. The students persevered through challenges having lost their instructor in November 2020, and the replacement called away due to a family matter.

“It was through the efforts of the 10th-grade teacher, Ms. Alexus Francis, who took it upon herself to galvanize the students and rally them up, so that they were able to join the classes in New Providence in a virtual platform.”

Curtis is guardedly optimistic that they will be back to face-to-face learning and the number of participants can return to the pre-pandemic levels. In addition to getting the Abaco cohort up and running again, he said he is also looking at establishing a second campus on New Providence in the southwest quadrant of the island, to be more accessible to the students who attend schools in that area, who presently must make the trek to the classes which are held at C.R. Walker High School.

“The distance has served as a deterrent to students in the past,” said Curtis. “The thought of introducing the area of marine engineering at the 11th-grade level is also being considered.”

Of the cadets who graduated from the BMCC, some 44 percent have indicated their intent to pursue careers in the industry, primarily from a seafarer’s perspective, and they have already been accepted at institutions at home as well as in the United States and Canada.

The BMCC is open to high school students in grades 10 to 12 and several areas pertaining to a life at sea are covered such as ship nomenclature; vessel husbandry; ship safety; firefighting; coastal navigation; rules of the nautical road and meteorology; and an exposure to marine engineering. The program came about in 2004 and, since that time, in excess of 3,000 students have been awarded certificates of participation.